1.9 million seek unemployment aid even as pandemic reopens delay layoffs

WASHINGTON – Nearly 1.9 million people applied for unemployment benefits in the United States last week, the ninth consecutive decline since applications increased in mid-March, a sign that the gradual reopening of companies has slowed job losses. .

The declining rate suggests that the coronavirus-led job market collapse may have bottomed out as more companies call at least some of their former employees to return to work.

The total number of people now receiving unemployment assistance rose only slightly to 21.5 million, suggesting that the rehire is offsetting some of the ongoing layoffs.

Although claims for benefits are slowing, the latest weekly issue is still more than double the record that prevailed before the viral outbreak. It shows that there are limits to how the partial reopening of the economy can restore a depressed labor market mired in recession.

With all states in the process of gradually reopening for business, more consumers are beginning to return to restaurants, shops, and beauty salons. That trend has driven consumer spending from extremely low levels and has probably encouraged some companies to hire again.

In addition to the laid off employees who applied for benefits last week, another 623,000 sought unemployment help under a new program for self-employed and contract workers, who are now qualifying for unemployment benefits for the first time. These figures are not adjusted for seasonal variations, so the government does not include them in the general data.

The figures come a day before the government's employment report for May is expected to show that employers cut 8 million jobs last month and that the unemployment rate rose from 14.7% to 19.8%. If those forecasts prove accurate, it would mean that nearly 30 million people have lost their jobs since the viral outbreak escalated in March and that unemployment has reached its highest point since the Great Depression.

Since mid-March, 42.7 million people have applied for unemployment benefits. However, not everyone is unemployed. Some have since been rehired. And it turns out that some laid-off people filed duplicate claims for benefits while struggling with unresponsive state unemployment systems.

Thursday's report was unaffected by protests over the murder of George Floyd, which has forced some major retailers and small businesses to close in recent days, because it covers claims filed only until May 30. But some economists warn that jobless claims may rise in next week's report, reflecting the business shutdown amid protests and scattered vandalism.

"That is going to increase claims again," said Jane Oates, a former Labor Department official.

The depth of the job cuts since the virus forced the widespread closure of businesses reflects an economy caught in the worst recession since the Great Depression. The economy is believed to be shrinking in the April to June quarter at an annual rate of close to 40%. That would be by far the worst quarterly contraction on record.

Still, private real-time data on consumer behavior shows signs that the economy is gradually reviving. Spending on credit and debit cards recorded by Chase Bank shows that consumer spending, although quite flat last week, rebounded from its lowest point in mid-April, when it was 40% below the levels of the last year. Now, it's down 20% from a year ago.

Economists warn that most Americans will need to feel more confident about returning to their old shopping, traveling, and eating habits before the economy can sustain a significant recovery. That will likely require the availability of a vaccine or a significant increase in testing.

"What is really going to move the needle economically is when consumers and businesses feel comfortable re-engaging with the economy as they did before COVID-19," said Adam Kamins, regional economist at Moody’s Analytics.

Some companies that have reopened have seen only a limited number of customers so far.

In Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nneka Ijeoma lost her job as a waitress at a whiskey bar when it closed in March. Although the bar has reopened, it has only rehired two of its 17 employees. Meanwhile, Ijeoma receives $ 275 in state unemployment benefits each week, plus $ 600 per week in federal benefits.

"We were honestly very blessed for that," he said of federal aid, which will expire in late July. "He couldn't have survived on $ 275."

Still, she is eager to return to work and return to school in the fall to finish her college degree. However, she always considered the bartender as a long-term opportunity.

"I always thought I could work in hospitality forever," he said. "I thought it was recession-proof."