Zuckerberg still under fire over inflammatory Trump posts

Oakland, California – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not moving because of his refusal to take action on President Donald Trump's incendiary posts that spread misinformation about voting by mail and, according to many, encouraged violence against protesters.

His critics, however, are multiplying. Some employees publicly renounced the issue, and civil rights leaders who met with him Monday night denounced Zuckerberg's explanation for choosing to leave Trump's publications alone as "incomprehensible."

A day after dozens of Facebook employees staged a virtual strike on the matter, the Facebook boss met with employees Tuesday for a question-and-answer session via an online video. During that session, which had been advanced later in the week, Zuckerberg doubled down on his stance to leave Trump's posts alone, although he suggested that the company was considering changes to its existing policies on "state use of force." . where Trump's Minneapolis post fell.

Facebook rival Twitter flagged and demoted a Trump tweet in which he referenced protests over police violence in Minneapolis using the phrase "when the looting begins, the shooting begins." But Facebook left an identical message on his service. Zuckerberg explained his reasoning in a Facebook post on Friday, a position he has since reiterated multiple times.

"I know that many people are upset that we have left the office of the President, but our position is that we must allow for the greatest possible expression unless it causes an imminent risk of damage or specific dangers set out in clear policy," Zuckerberg wrote. .

The resignations, which various engineers tweeted and posted on LinkedIn and Facebook, also began Tuesday.

"I am proud to announce that at the end of today, I am no longer a Facebook employee," Owen Anderson, who was the company's engineering manager for two years, tweeted. “To be clear, this was in process for a time. But after last week, I am happy that I don't continue to support policies and values ​​that I totally disagree with. ”

Anderson did not immediately respond to a comment message Tuesday. But he was not alone.

"Today, I submitted my resignation to Facebook," wrote Timothy J. Aveni, a software engineer who had been with the company for a year, on LinkedIn and on his Facebook page. "I cannot bear Facebook's continued refusal to act on the president's intolerant messages aimed at radicalizing the American public. I am afraid for my country and I see that my company is doing nothing to challenge the increasingly dangerous status quo."

Aveni did not immediately reply to a message for further comment.

“We recognize the pain that many of our people feel at this time, especially our black community. We encourage employees to speak openly when they disagree with leadership, "Facebook said in a statement." As we face additional difficult content decisions, we will continue to seek your honest feedback. "

Barry Schnitt, who served as Facebook's director of communications and public policy from 2008 to 2012, wrote a great post on Medium on Monday. "Facebook says, and may even believe, that it is on the side of freedom of expression," he wrote. "In fact, he has sided with profit and cowardice."

"I don't think it's a coincidence that Facebook's options appease those in power who have made misinformation, blatant racism and incitement to violence part of their platform," he added, urging Facebook leaders to take responsibility and "show the world that you are not putting profits on values,quot;.

Zuckerberg and other Facebook leaders also met with civil rights leaders on Monday night. That conversation apparently didn't go well.

"We are disappointed and stunned by Mark's incomprehensible explanations to allow Trump's publications to continue to stand," wrote three civil rights leaders in a joint statement. "He did not demonstrate an understanding of historical or modern voter suppression and refuses to acknowledge how Facebook is facilitating Trump's call for violence against protesters."

Signing that statement were Vanita Gupta, president and executive director of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights; Sherrilyn Ifill, President and Chief Counselor of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund and Rashad Robinson, President of Color of Change.

"Mark is setting a very dangerous precedent for other voices who would say similar damaging things on Facebook," added the three leaders.