YouTube fights back the bias lawsuit of LGBTQ creators

The fight between a group of LGBTQ YouTube creators and the parent company of the video platform, Google, over censorship faced its first real test on Tuesday when a California court heard arguments from both groups to determine whether the case should be dismissed.

Several YouTubers filed a lawsuit in August 2019 claiming that YouTube's algorithm suppresses the recommendations and makes it difficult to earn advertising revenue. The company denies that it discriminates against creators. The original lawsuit claims YouTube uses "illegal content regulation, distribution, and monetization practices that stigmatize, restrict, block, demonetize, and financially harm LGBT Plaintiffs and the larger LGBT community." The lawsuit alleges that LBGTQ personalities are being treated unfairly and unconstitutionally due to the content of their videos and the fact that they identify as strange creators.

Google denies those claims, saying that the platform's distribution algorithms are protected by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. "We have a statue that is not based on content," Brian Willen, Google's lead attorney in the case, argued during the hearing, adding that "under Section 230, you cannot be treated as the editor of any speech." .

Divino Group's Peter Obstler, who acts as the lead attorney representing various YouTubers in the case, claims that YouTube (and therefore Google) is not protected by Section 230 because the statute is unconstitutional.

A few weeks ago, the Justice Department stepped in to defend the statute, essentially on Google's side and asking the court to dismiss the case. The department argued that Section 230 does not limit the content that YouTubers can upload to YouTube, nor does YouTube prevent creators from uploading.

"We are alleging that the computer code on the machines is discriminatory," says Obstler. The edge. "And that Google is embedding data into the YouTube posts of people who allow the filtering machine to basically filter content not based on anything they said, but based on whether they are creators of LGBTQ."

In a slightly ironic turn of events, Obstler is using a new executive order from President Donald Trump to further argue his case. Trump seeks to revoke Section 230 after a public fight with Twitter over the moderation of his tweets, something that Obstler refers to as a "new wrinkle,quot; in the case.

"On Thursday, Donald Trump issued an executive order directing the Justice Department to apply the statute in a way that we are arguing," says Obstler. The edge. "It appears that the Justice Department, at least in my opinion, has taken a position in this case that is totally inconsistent with Trump's executive order."

"It appears that the Justice Department, at least in my opinion, has taken a position in this case that is totally inconsistent with Trump's executive order."

Google's Willen argued at Tuesday's hearing that "the executive order has nothing to do with this problem," adding that "it is not related to these problems." Indraneel Sur, a litigation attorney for the Department of Justice, added that "at most the executive order indicates important policy issues within the general scope of section 230," but agreed that it did not impose any significant status in the current case. .

At the center of this debate is a complex discussion about platform governance, but the YouTubers who filed the lawsuit are seeking more direct answers and responses from the website they use to generate revenue. Stephanie Frosch, a weird YouTuber with about 370,000 subscribers, was making roughly $ 23,000 a year from YouTube in 2009. Now, Frosch says The edge she is "lucky if I get $ 100 a month,quot;.

Frosch has long fought YouTube. She cited a series of documented incidents where queer creators' content has faced severe restrictions and the ongoing monetization issues facing LBGTQ personality videos during an invitation-only creator summit in 2017. Frosch says The Verge and stated in his statement filed with the courts, YouTube employees acknowledged there were problems they needed to fix, but three years later, Frosch says things are worse than ever.

"They have immunity to certain things, but I think they need to be amended to benefit people."

"Twenty years ago, this type of entertainment and media platform did not exist," says Frosch. "They have immunity to certain things, but I think they need to be amended to benefit people. There is a difference between regulating and discriminating, and that is what we need to make clear. I am very hopeful that the judge will see it, because while Legalities are essential to any ruling, empathy and justice are the backbone.

"I really hope that this goes beyond the text that is written, and that it needs to be amended as it is, and that it goes to what is right and moral to make an equal opportunity playing field for everyone."

The decision on whether to dismiss the case now rests with a judge. If the case is dismissed, Obstler will take him to the ninth circuit and appeal.

"He is not publishing; it is discrimination in publication," says Obstler. "And I don't think publishers can discriminate under the law."