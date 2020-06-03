Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

As an example, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany rejected a Group of 7 meeting led by Mr. Trump, citing the threat of the coronavirus. But a German official said the decision had also been made due to Trump's unilateral decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization, among others.
Viewed from abroad, the unrest has reinforced a sense that the conflicts Trump seems to be sowing have reached him.
Meanwhile, Beijing is seizing the moment to promote the strength of its authoritarian system and portray the turmoil as another sign of hypocrisy and American decline, a narrative that ignores many of China's problems.
Quotable: "Now there is a feeling that America's weaknesses are exposed and a feeling that the emperor has no clothes," given the virus and the unrest, a former Obama official said.
Related: The Australian Prime Minister called for an investigation into an attack on two Australian journalists by police officers during protests outside the White House on Monday.
In other news:
Bangladesh reported the first coronavirus-related death in a refugee camp, that of a 71-year-old Rohingya man, raising fears of a devastating outbreak in the confined community.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, speaking Tuesday with employees who protested his inaction, defended his non-intervention approach in President Trump's incendiary posts on the social network, calling it "fairly comprehensive."
The Hong Kong government extended restrictions on public gatherings and travelers as the city registered new local infections.
Wuhan completed an effort to evaluate nearly 11 million residents within a few weeks. The test revealed no new symptomatic infections and around 300 asymptomatic infections.
British lawmakers who abided by social distancing rules stuck to what they joked was a "conga line,quot; for voting in Parliament, stretching more than half a mile at its longest point.
Here are maps of the spread of the outbreak.
What we have learned in six months.
Much remains unknown and mysterious about the coronavirus, but these are some of the things that we are pretty sure of, after half a year of living with this pandemic. Our health and science teams shared their views. Here are some of them:
one) We will have to live with this for a long time. The virus has shown no signs of disappearing. Chances are we are in this pandemic era for a year or more.
2) You should wear a mask. The researchers know that even simple masks can effectively stop drops coming out of an infected user's nose or mouth. There is also mounting evidence that some types of masks protect you more than others, such as N95 masks.
3) We cannot count on the herd's immunity to stay healthy. The idea is simple: if enough of the population develops antibodies, the virus will hit many dead ends when it infects people. But that may not happen, even if a vaccine designed to help your body make antibodies is available.
4) The virus produces more symptoms than expected. At first, doctors focused on the lungs, but in some patients, the virus drives the immune system into overdrive and damages other organs. A loss of the senses of taste and smell, along with gastrointestinal problems, have joined the first lists of symptoms.
• Nikole Hannah-Jones recently discussed how persistent racial inequalities explain protests nationwide in the wake of George Floyd's murder on CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS,quot; program.