Yemen Aid falls short, threatens food and health programs

As the pandemic lessened, Saudi Arabia, which has invested tens of billions of dollars in the war for a tangible purpose, announced a unilateral ceasefire in Yemen in early April. But that has not stopped the conflict from erupting in the weeks that followed, as the Houthis continue to mount attacks, a separatist group fights the internationally recognized government for control in the south, and bombs from the Saudi-led coalition continue to drop. .

Aid groups urged all sides on Tuesday to negotiate an end to the war, the only real hope of solving Yemen's numerous humanitarian crises. And critics in Saudi Arabia said the fortune he had spent on aid to Yemen, including the $ 500 million he pledged on Tuesday, meant little if he continued to bomb civilians and block supplies from reaching Houthi territory.

"Saudi Arabia continues to try to cover up the role of its coalition in deepening the humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen, but hosting the funding event will not fool anyone," said Afrah Nasser, a researcher at Human Rights Watch in Yemen. The Saudi-Houthi-led coalition, the Houthis said, "should immediately stop violating the laws of war and end the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, for which all are responsible."

Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Relief Council, an aid group working in Yemen, said millions of Yemenis were "looking at the double barrel of hunger and a global pandemic."

He urged donors to search their pockets and added: “But money alone is not enough. These promises are worth little if people still run away from the bombs and cross-shootings and their hospitals are attacked. ”

Even when he issued his appeal, hostilities continued.

On Monday, a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, Col. Turki al-Malki, said the Saudis had intercepted two attacks by Houthi drones targeting civilian targets on the border with Saudi Arabia. And on Tuesday, shortly after Saudi Arabia announced the holding of the donor conference in a series of press releases, the Houthis said that Saudi Arabia had launched several airstrikes on its territory.

Nick Cumming-Bruce contributed reporting from Geneva, and Rick Gladstone from New York.