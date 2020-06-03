Why saying "All lives matter" is a problem

Seven years have passed since Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi created the Black Lives Matter movement and organization in response to the acquittal of Trayvon Martin's assassin, George Zimmerman. Hearing this slogan, some people reacted wondering "But don't all lives matter?" As in the case, if equality is the goal, why do people select a particular race? We'll see.

At first, politicians from across the political spectrum used the phrase "all lives matter." Although it tends to be favored by Republicans, like Senator Tim Scott and Senator Rand Paul-Second. Hillary Clinton used the phrase when addressing a black church in 2015 (and received a violent reaction). The same year mayor Pete Buttigieg said so during a speech Now, five years later, there is a better understanding of the context of saying "Black Lives Matter" instead of "All Lives Matter", but many still have questions about the real meaning behind these slogans. If you fall into that category, here is some background and context.

How did Black Lives Matter start?

As we mentioned earlier, the Black Lives Matter The organization and movement started in 2013 by three activists who sought to highlight the disproportionate effect of police brutality on the black community. This is how the organization describes itself:

Black Lives Matter Foundation, Inc is a global organization in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, whose mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on black communities by the state and vigilantes. By fighting and countering acts of violence, creating room for black imagination and innovation, and centering black joy, we are earning immediate improvements in our lives.

And there's no shortage of statistics to illustrate racial disparities when it comes to police violence. For example, a 2019 Study from Rutgers University School of Criminal Justice They found that in the United States, black people are 2.5 times more likely to be killed by the police than white people. Using verified data on police killings between 2013 and 2018, investigators found that approximately one in 1,000 black boys and men will be killed by police in their lifetime, compared to 39 out of 100,000 white boys and men.

From a strictly numerical perspective, the fact that the police kill many more black people than white people means that, in this context, it would seem that black lives do not matter as much as white lives.

But don't all lives matter?

When "Black Lives Matter" first became part of our lexicon, there was quite a bit of confusion about what, exactly, it meant. Some people heard the phrase "Black Lives Matter" and interpreted it as "Black Lives Matter more than any other life." This would come with follow-up questions like, "But doesn't Latinx's life matter? What about Asian lives? What about Catholic lives? While those are valid questions, they are not what is being discussed when the people say "Black Lives Matter".

Here is some background from German Lopez at Vox:

But the goal of the Black Lives Matter is not to suggest that black lives should be or are more important than all others. Instead, it simply points out that black people's lives are relatively undervalued in the US. And it's more likely to be finished by the police – and the country needs to recognize that inequity to end it.

Along the same lines as President Barack Obama explained in 2015 all lives do It matters, but in this particular context (using "All Lives Matter" in response to "Black Lives Matter"), that's the point:

I think everyone understands that all lives matter. I think the reason the organizers used the phrase "Black Lives Matter" was not because they were suggesting that no one else's life matters. Rather, what they were suggesting was that there is a specific problem that is happening in the African American community that is not happening in other communities. And that is a legitimate problem that we must address.

So why is saying "All Lives Matter" a problem?

So if all lives are important, why is it problematic to use this phrase? To understand it better, let's check with Garza, one of the three founders of the Black Lives Matter movement. She broke it in a 2016 Event at Portland State University:

We believe that all lives matter. But we don't live in a world where all lives matter, so that kind of response really shows the same problems we are trying to tackle. There is a part of our country that believes that people are suffering due to their own lack of individual initiative. Then there are a lot of people who say, "Yeah, it's not about the fact that I'm lazy." It's about the fact that my community's infrastructure is crumbling. It's about the fact that I can't drive down the street without being harassed or attacked by the police. "

Some useful analogies

Here are some examples of analogies of why people say "Black Lives Matter" instead of "All Lives Matter", with the aim of providing a new perspective on the general concept.

The burning house

In this thought experiment, someone's house is on fire and they call 911. When firefighters appear, their neighbors ask, "But what about our houses?" even though their houses are not on fire. Allow Twitter user @ J1TEAGEGE will explain:

All plates matter

A group of activist filmmakers called Peace house He created this video using the analogy of eating in a restaurant, where a person does not receive what he ordered or anything similar to what the rest of the group serves.

The visit to the emergency room

Here is another example of Crangle article on Harper’s Bazaar:

If a patient who was rushed to the emergency room after an accident pointed to his shattered leg and said, "This is what matters at the moment," and the doctor saw scratches and bruises in other areas and replied, "but all of you matter. " , "Wouldn't there be a question why he doesn't show urgency in helping that which is most at risk? … There is a fundamental understanding that when the parts of society with the most pain and lack of protection are cared for, everything the system benefits For some reason, the white American community prefers to adjust the blinders they have put up against racism, rather than confront it, so that the country can move toward a true nation of justice for all.

In a country built on colonization of land and bodies, the default setting has always been that the lives of people of color are not as valuable as those of whites. Saying that "Black Lives Matter" simply asks people to reconsider that principle of white supremacy and recognize that black people should not be disproportionately killed by the police because of the color of his skin.

Looking for ways to advocate for black lives? watch this resource list.