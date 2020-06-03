Why is Season 4 of & # 39; Call of Duty: Modern Warfare & # 39; delayed? What to know about the new release date of the update

For those waiting for the new season of "Modern Warfare,quot;, they will have to wait a little longer.

Originally supposed to hit Verdansk and all platforms on Wednesday, June 3, the latest season with the latest updates to "Modern Warfare,quot; and "Warzone,quot; has been delayed indefinitely amid civil unrest in the United States and in all the world.

The Twitter name of the brand "Call of Duty,quot; issued a statement on June 2 explaining the decision:

The statement in its entirety:

"While we all look forward to playing the new seasons of Modern Warfare, Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile, now is not the time," the statement said. "We are moving the releases of Modern Warfare Season 4 and Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 to later dates. "Right now it is time for those who advocate for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard. We are with you."

The duo game mode was reintroduced in the popular warzone "Warzone,quot; in late May and, as usual, the developers planned to release more content in their new season, through maps, weapons and updates for multiplayer mode. " Modern Warfare "and the free,quot; Warzone "to play

Among the changes, Infinity Ward planned to introduce the ever-popular "Call of Duty,quot; character John Price as a playable character for their online modes.

Also to appear is Price's teammate Kyle "Gaz,quot; Garrick, also in the "Call of Duty,quot; tradition. There are also rumors of new weapons, stories, and add-ons in its "Warzone,quot; game mode.

Activision has yet to release a new release date for the delayed season.