Why doesn't a positive coronavirus antibody test mean you're immune? – BGR

A person who tests positive for antibodies to the coronavirus is not automatically immune to future symptoms.

To date, almost 6.5 million people have contracted the coronavirus.

Researchers around the world are working on a coronavirus vaccine, but we likely won't see it until 2021.

A common mistake regarding the coronavirus is that people who test positive for antibodies to the coronavirus are now immune to the virus. However, the reality is that not all antibodies can prevent someone who was previously asymptomatic from experiencing more severe symptoms later.

Speaking about it, Knowridge Science Report He recently sat down for a revealing and informative interview with Jonathan Fogle, an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at North Carolina State University.

As a fast primer, antibodies bind to pathogens, a grouping that includes bacteria and viruses, and can prevent them from entering cells, multiplying, and ultimately wreaking havoc. Additionally, antibodies can help trigger a broader immune response that allows the body to effectively destroy a pathogen that would otherwise do great harm to a person.

Consequently, it is natural to assume that someone who has never exhibited severe coronavirus symptoms and who has coronavirus antibodies is unclear. Fogle, however, cautions that this is not the case.

Fogle explains that the quality of the antibodies people make can vary quite a bit. As a result, people who make antibodies that are weaker may be prone to reinfection in the future. Some people can also make fewer antibodies than others.

In any population, there is a high degree of individual variability in our antibody responses to a pathogen in the quantity, type, and quality of antibodies that we manufacture. Some people produce many high-quality antibodies that are very good at recognizing and binding to the relevant antigen. If this happens, the virus quickly binds to the antibodies and is removed before it can cause an infection. Other people make antibodies, but they are not as effective at binding the pathogen. In this situation, the antibodies only provide partial protection: they slow down the virus, but the virus can still cause some degree of infection. These people generally have some symptoms and remove the virus over a longer period of time. There are also some people who produce very little or very little quality of antibody. In this case, although these people produce antibodies, immunity is not very effective, so they may experience a prolonged infection with more severe symptoms. They are also likely to re-infect at a later time. This is one of the great unknowns with this new coronavirus: What percentage of the population falls into this category?

Similarly, Dr. Edward Ryan, who is the director of Global Infectious Diseases at Mass General, recently explained that "not all antibodies are created in the same way."

"This is a long-term surveillance issue of whether antibody patients become ill from SARS-CoV-2 again," Harvard professor of pathology Dr. John Iafrate said a few weeks ago. "And we won't know for a while."

The unfortunate reality is that coronavirus can continue to be an ongoing problem unless a vaccine is developed. In fact, many doctors and researchers anticipate that a second wave of coronavirus could arrive later this year. While a vaccine can be developed, even the most optimistic healthcare professionals indicate that an effective vaccine will likely not be ready until 2021 at the earliest.

