WHO-backed study shows that face masks can reduce coronavirus spread significantly – BGR

A new study indicates that face masks of any kind can reduce coronavirus transmission.

Commissioned by the World Health Organization, research also says that glasses and keeping a distance of at least three feet from other people can reduce the risk of infection and transmission.

The use of personal protective equipment combined with social distancing can increase protection against COVID-19 and help flatten the curve.

We may not have COVID-19 treatments to prevent complications and reduce the risk of transmission, but there are many things we can do to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. Whether mandatory or not, social distancing can limit the spread of droplets that may contain the pathogen. Face masks can also offer protection, even ones you make yourself. Add frequent hand washing and you're doing everything in your power to protect yourself and others. It is possible to open our cities and return to a certain sense of normality.

These simple measures, combined with widespread testing and contact tracing, can also prevent future outbreaks from affecting entire countries. If you're still afraid of PPE, like face masks, you should know they work, and new research shows.

There is no sure way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and no EPP will be completely effective in blocking the virus. But wearing face masks and glasses could be very helpful, according to research backed by the World Health Organization (WHO). Published in The lancet (via LiveScience), the document details the efficacy of various types of PPE, as seen in existing research.

Scientists analyzed existing data from COVID-19, as well as research from SARS and MERS, previous coronaviruses that wreaked havoc on the planet. The researchers analyzed information from 44 studies involving 25,000 people in 16 countries. The studies looked at the effects of social distancing, face masks, and eye protection on virus transmission.

The WHO-backed study revealed that something as simple as keeping at least three feet between two people reduced the chances of transmission by 82%. At least three feet away equaled a 3% chance of contracting the coronavirus. The risk was cut in half for every additional three feet of distance. Meanwhile, the risk of infection increased to 13% for distances of less than three feet.

Wearing face masks reduces the risk of infection or transmission to 3% compared to 17% when you have nothing on your face. That is a risk reduction of more than 80%.

N95 respirators, the masks recommended for medical use, proved to be even more effective in blocking transmission. N95 masks are 96% effective in protecting people compared to 77% for surgical masks and other types of covers. The glasses also protect against infection, according to the study. Eye protection reduces the possibility of transmission to 6% from 16% without any glasses or protection.

"Our findings are the first to synthesize all the direct information on COVID-19, SARS and MERS, and to provide the best evidence currently available on the optimal use of these common and simple interventions to help 'flatten the curve'. ; ", lead author Holger Schünemann said in a statement.

"For healthcare workers in wards COVID-19, a respirator (N95) should be the minimum standard of care," said Raina MacIntyre, a professor at the Kirby Institute at the University of New South Wales in Australia, in a comment. that accompanies the study. They also said the study "supports universal use of face masks, because the masks were equally effective in both health care and the community."

As with all new coronavirus research, more data may be required to better quantify the type of protection PPE can offer, including face masks. Anecdotal evidence clearly indicates that face masks are efficient, but the study was observational, meaning that it did not compare two different groups of people, one with PPE and the other without it. Two randomized controlled trials for face masks are underway in Canada and Denmark.

People walking outside and wearing face masks. Image source: Darko Vojinovic / AP / Shutterstock