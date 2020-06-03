Which restaurants will survive the coronavirus? – Up News Info Los Angeles

The coronavirus pandemic is changing the landscape of restaurants across the country in real time. In some places, restaurants remain closed as the virus devastates their community. The few that continue to operate are limited to delivery and takeout. Elsewhere, the grand reopening is underway, with local restrictions limiting the number of diner customers at any given time. Some lucky areas have not yet really felt the health and economic effects of COVID-19.

Any immunity to the scourge that claimed more than 100,000 lives and tens of millions of jobs will likely not last. And the effects on the economy will likely persist long after a vaccine is found and / or the world is set to its new normal. Restaurant customers will look to the future with fewer dining options and less variety.

Running a restaurant is expensive and risky, even in a strong economy. The typical profit and loss statement shows that food and labor absorb between 60 and 65 percent of total income and occupancy costs (i.e. rent), between eight and 10 percent more. Some other lower costs are included, as well as a profit margin that ranges from five to eight percent. In order to break even, the point at which those gains begin to be made, the restaurant must occupy 80 to 85 percent of its available seats.

Costs and risks only grow in a struggling economy, especially one slowed by a pandemic. To limit the spread of the coronavirus, restaurants designed to serve seated meals have had to accept takeout and delivery. Third-party delivery services like Seamless and Uber Eats charge independent restaurants 15-20 percent of the total bill. Those who are allowed to open their dining rooms often face sponsorship limits of 25 or 50 percent of their capacity. And client accommodation often requires additional security measures: masks, shields, extra cleaning, updated toilets, and more.

Some seated restaurants can survive with these limitations and higher costs for a short time. Most cannot for an extended period. Forced to manipulate their business model, many owners will find that the effort is no longer worth the effort. "The reality is not that all of these restaurants are going to come back," says Christopher Gaulke, a professor in the area of ​​food and beverages at Cornell University School of Hotel Management. "Expectations are that 30 to 40% will not return, from independent restaurants, from their pop-style restaurants."

However, some restaurants were already positioned to prosper and will continue to do so. "Anyone who was in the takeaway game before this has done incredibly well," says Gaulke. "If you look at Domino’s, Chipotle, these chains that had invested so much in technology to allow third party delivery or online ordering, etc., everyone’s doing really well."

Domino's share price started in 2020 at $ 293.78 and has topped $ 380 this week. The Chipotle share price, which started the year at $ 837.11 and then bottomed out at $ 465.21 in mid-March, as the economy closed, has risen more than $ 1050 as of this week.

That good fortune, born of premonition or fortuitous circumstances, also extends to the takeaway. "Your standard takeaway … Chinese, pizza, and they don't need to be one of those multiple units," says Gaulke. "But they were very suitable. It was the kind of food that people felt comfortable getting as takeaways and deliveries. "

Restaurants that relied heavily on delivery and takeaways in the pre-coronavirus world had already set up their establishments accordingly. The store's smallest (cheapest) footprint was designed with food preparation in mind rather than the dining experience. In-house food, if it existed, was a minor part of your income stream. It could have been little more than a few tables wedged between the front door and the counter.

Some places have survived for now by innovating and adapting on the go. Among these, some have reduced menus and / or have diversified beyond prepared meals. "We have a company here in the city that has started selling food kits and groceries as well as pre-made foods," says Gaulke. “They never delivered before this, but now they are. And it's going well, because not only can you get a sandwich, you can also get three loaves of bread and a pound of flour if necessary, all in the delivery cart. "

In the future, we're likely to see more of the same – meaning recognizable restaurant and takeout names – perhaps with a pinch of innovation to keep things interesting. As local restaurants close, big players may look to expand their presence. "We have these well-capitalized multi-unit restaurant chains taking advantage of a situation where we are about to see real estate become available," according to Gaulke. "They will be able to increase and increase their number quite quickly."

But the coronavirus is also causing a cultural change. "People are afraid to sit in a dining room right now, or feel uncomfortable sitting in a dining room," says Gaulke. "Even if they were hesitant before, they probably have been much more comfortable with takeout or delivery than they ever were."

Restaurants that rely on in-house restaurants will continue to struggle, while delivery and take-out places will continue to prosper.