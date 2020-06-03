Which of these amazing LAPD stories are you?

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Commission held a online meeting amid the Black Lives Matter protests, with a public comment section where hundreds of residents called to express their anger and frustration with the Los Angeles police. And in addition to calls for Police Chief Michel Moore to resign, who previously said As George Floyd's blood was in the hands of the rioters, the people of Los Angeles unleashed a torrent of savage speeches against the police department.

It is difficult to choose a favorite. The prose of a line like "You are a disgrace, suck my cock and save yourself!", he screamed at the top of his lungs, it's absolutely stunning. I am also partial to "Fuck you, see you in hell" delivered with the monotony of someone ordering pizza at home. And since you can't hear "Chief Moore, you have the most racist eyebrows I've ever seen." and not feel pride for Los Angeles? "I've been watching you roll your eyes and offer half-smiles, acting like a teenager falling asleep in detention." a call told Moore. At one point, even Tony Hawk session started to request the removal of Moore.

You can see the entire meeting, which lasts over eight hours, and people are yelling at the LAPD via KTLA 5 here. God, I can't wait for the remixes that will come out of this audio!