When prison becomes normal – The New York Times

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
8

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.

For most white Americans, interactions with the police rarely occur, and they are often respectful or even friendly. Many white people do not know a single person who is currently behind bars.

In many black communities, and especially for black men, the situation is completely different. Some of the statistics can be difficult to understand:

The rise of mass incarceration in the past half century has made incarceration a dominant feature of modern life for black Americans. Large numbers of black men are missing from their communities, unable to marry, care for children, or see their elderly parents. Many others suffer permanent economic or psychological damage, struggling to find work after release from prison.

A recent study by economists Patrick Bayer and Kerwin Kofi Charles found that 27 percent of black men in the best working years of their lives, between the ages of 25 and 54, did not report having earned a single dollar of income in 2014. "That's a massive number," Charles, dean of the Yale School of Management, told me. Imprisonment, including side effects, was an important reason.

The anger that ran through the streets of the United States over the past week has many causes, beginning with a horrible video showing the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. But that anger has also been building up for a long time. It is, in part, anger at the incarceration that has become normal.

The amount of violence, fire and looting decreased last night, relative to the chaos of the previous nights. Instead, peaceful protesters in many cities defied curfews and remained on the streets until late at night to protest against police violence.

Other protest developments:

Attorney General William Barr gave the order to clear the square in front of the White House on Monday night, The Times explains, in a story that reconstructs the incident. The order led law enforcement to use flash and smoke grenades to disperse peaceful protesters so that Trump could appear in a church to take a photo.

Former military leaders and experts in democracy. condemned the use of force against citizens. Retired Admiral Mike Mullen wrote in The Atlantic that Trump had "exposed his disdain for the rights to peaceful protest in this country." Kori Schake, a former Pentagon official and Republican political adviser, said: "If we were seeing this in another country, we would be deeply concerned." Gail Helt, a former C.I.A. analyst told The Washington Post: “This is what autocrats do. This is what happens in countries before a collapse. It really makes me nervous.

Yesterday, people in eight states and Washington D.C. they cast votes in extraordinary circumstances, and it seemed that everything turned out better than some people feared. "If Tuesday's vote-by-mail primaries were a test for November, election officials have reason to be encouraged: some blows but not major disasters," said Stephanie Saul, a Times reporter.

Among the results:

In a tense company meeting, Facebook C.E.O. Mark Zuckerberg upheld his decision not to remove or mark Trump's inflammatory posts.

Some Facebook employees have been in open revolt over politics. "Mark always told us that he would draw a line in the speech that calls for violence," an engineer said in a resignation note this week. "He showed us on Friday that this was a lie."

"Many people are reading scientific articles for the first time these days, hoping to make sense of the coronavirus pandemic," writes Carl Zimmer in his last column for Materia. Unfortunately, many scientific articles are difficult to read. They are full of jargon and are not intended for a general audience.

But when Carl talks to scientists on the phone, he often discovers that they can tell a fascinating and clear story about his research. Of course, most people aren't going to cold call scientists, but there is still a good alternative to try and get confused with academic research papers: follow scientists on social media.

"Leading epidemiologists and virologists have been posting threads on Twitter," writes Carl, "explaining why they think the new articles are good or bad." I asked Carl for a list of scientists that people should follow, and he sent me 19 names. They include virologists Florian Krammer and Angela Rasmussen, epidemiologists Marc Lipsitch and Caitlin Rivers, and immunologist Akiko Iwasaki.

I've created a list of 19 on Twitter. And if you have ideas for other scientists to follow on social media, email [email protected], with "virus scientists,quot; in the subject field.

Here it is Today's mini crossword puzzle, and a clue: B, on the periodic table (five letters).

You can find all of our puzzles here.

Thanks for spending part of your morning with The Times. See you tomorrow. – David

PS The word "coronavirus,quot; first appeared in The Times yesterday, as pointed out by the Twitter bot. @NYT_first_said.

You can see today's first printed page here.

Today's episode of "The Daily,quot; includes an interview with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey

The Times provides free access to much of our coronavirus coverage. Please consider supporting our journalism with a subscription.

Ian Prasad Philbrick and Sanam Yar contributed to The Morning. You can contact the team at [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here