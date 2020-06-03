When prison becomes normal – The New York Times

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.
Good Morning. The protests continued until late at night, without the destruction of the last days. George W. Bush praised the protesters. Let's start by looking at how mass incarceration has shaped the lives of black Americans.
For most white Americans, interactions with the police rarely occur, and they are often respectful or even friendly. Many white people do not know a single person who is currently behind bars.
In many black communities, and especially for black men, the situation is completely different. Some of the statistics can be difficult to understand:
Incarceration rates for black men are approximately twice that of Hispanic men, five times higher than that of white men, and at least 25 times higher than that of black women, Hispanic women, or white women. .
The last time the government counted how many black men had spent time in state or federal prison, in 2001, the ratio was 17 percent. Today, it is likely to be close to 20 percent (and this number does not include people who have spent time in jail without being sentenced to prison). The comparable number for white men is about 3 percent.
The rise of mass incarceration in the past half century has made incarceration a dominant feature of modern life for black Americans. Large numbers of black men are missing from their communities, unable to marry, care for children, or see their elderly parents. Many others suffer permanent economic or psychological damage, struggling to find work after release from prison.
A recent study by economists Patrick Bayer and Kerwin Kofi Charles found that 27 percent of black men in the best working years of their lives, between the ages of 25 and 54, did not report having earned a single dollar of income in 2014. "That's a massive number," Charles, dean of the Yale School of Management, told me. Imprisonment, including side effects, was an important reason.
The anger that ran through the streets of the United States over the past week has many causes, beginning with a horrible video showing the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. But that anger has also been building up for a long time. It is, in part, anger at the incarceration that has become normal.
An explanatory podcast: How has mass incarceration happened? "Justice in America," presented by Josie Duffy Rice of The Appeal, tries to answer the question. The Times' Caity Weaver recommends starting with The first episode, about bail. "I learn a lot from this damn podcast," Caity tweeted yesterday.
FOUR BIGGEST STORIES
1. Less violence on Tuesday night
The amount of violence, fire and looting decreased last night, relative to the chaos of the previous nights. Instead, peaceful protesters in many cities defied curfews and remained on the streets until late at night to protest against police violence.
Other protest developments:
The Minneapolis police used force against blacks at a rate at least seven times greater than that of whites in the past five years, sample of city data.
In his first speech away from home since the coronavirus closed, Joe Biden compared President Trump's language to that of the southern racists of the 1960s. "We cannot let our anger consume us," Biden said.
Former President George W. Bush praised the peaceful protesters. He said that he and his wife, Laura, were "distressed by George Floyd's brutal suffocation and disturbed by the injustice and fear that suffocate our country."
2. Fears of "autocracy,quot;
Attorney General William Barr gave the order to clear the square in front of the White House on Monday night, The Times explains, in a story that reconstructs the incident. The order led law enforcement to use flash and smoke grenades to disperse peaceful protesters so that Trump could appear in a church to take a photo.
Former military leaders and experts in democracy. condemned the use of force against citizens. Retired Admiral Mike Mullen wrote in The Atlantic that Trump had "exposed his disdain for the rights to peaceful protest in this country." Kori Schake, a former Pentagon official and Republican political adviser, said: "If we were seeing this in another country, we would be deeply concerned." Gail Helt, a former C.I.A. analyst told The Washington Post: “This is what autocrats do. This is what happens in countries before a collapse. It really makes me nervous.
3. Vote in a shaken country
Yesterday, people in eight states and Washington D.C. they cast votes in extraordinary circumstances, and it seemed that everything turned out better than some people feared. "If Tuesday's vote-by-mail primaries were a test for November, election officials have reason to be encouraged: some blows but not major disasters," said Stephanie Saul, a Times reporter.
Among the results:
Steve King, who represented an Iowa Chamber district for nine terms and has a history of racist comments, lost his renomination attempt.
Theresa Greenfield, a real estate executive backed by the establishment of the Democratic Party, won the Iowa Democratic Senate primaries. She will face Republican incumbent Joni Ernst
Ella Jones became the first African American and the first woman elected mayor in Ferguson, Missouri, where the 2014 murder of Michael Brown helped propel the Black Lives Matter movement.
Find the latest election results here.
4. Zuckerberg defends his approach
In a tense company meeting, Facebook C.E.O. Mark Zuckerberg upheld his decision not to remove or mark Trump's inflammatory posts.
Some Facebook employees have been in open revolt over politics. "Mark always told us that he would draw a line in the speech that calls for violence," an engineer said in a resignation note this week. "He showed us on Friday that this was a lie."
This is what is happening the most.
A Times investigation explains how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sought its response to the coronavirus, leaving the country without adequate evidence at the start of the crisis. Are here five conclusions of the report.
Republicans said they were moving the Charlotte Trump convention speech after a stalemate with Democratic officials in North Carolina over virus restrictions.
The College Board postpones plans for an online version of the SAT due to technological challenges, further complicating the college application process for students stranded in their homes.
Lives lived: Elsa Dorfman used a 200-pound Polaroid camera to create a brand of photographic art of her own, taking giant, natural-looking instant portraits of celebrities and ordinary people, even as technology-overtaken Polaroid was closing fast. She died on May 30 at the age of 83.
PREVIOUS STORY: WHAT SCIENTISTS REALLY THINK
"Many people are reading scientific articles for the first time these days, hoping to make sense of the coronavirus pandemic," writes Carl Zimmer in his last column for Materia. Unfortunately, many scientific articles are difficult to read. They are full of jargon and are not intended for a general audience.
But when Carl talks to scientists on the phone, he often discovers that they can tell a fascinating and clear story about his research. Of course, most people aren't going to cold call scientists, but there is still a good alternative to try and get confused with academic research papers: follow scientists on social media.
"Leading epidemiologists and virologists have been posting threads on Twitter," writes Carl, "explaining why they think the new articles are good or bad." I asked Carl for a list of scientists that people should follow, and he sent me 19 names. They include virologists Florian Krammer and Angela Rasmussen, epidemiologists Marc Lipsitch and Caitlin Rivers, and immunologist Akiko Iwasaki.
I've created a list of 19 on Twitter. And if you have ideas for other scientists to follow on social media, email [email protected], with "virus scientists,quot; in the subject field.
