When prison becomes normal – The New York Times

For most white Americans, interactions with the police rarely occur, and they are often respectful or even friendly. Many white people do not know a single person who is currently behind bars.

In many black communities, and especially for black men, the situation is completely different. Some of the statistics can be difficult to understand:

The last time the government counted how many black men had spent time in state or federal prison, in 2001, the ratio was 17 percent. Today, it is likely to be close to 20 percent (and this number does not include people who have spent time in jail without being sentenced to prison). The comparable number for white men is about 3 percent.

The rise of mass incarceration in the past half century has made incarceration a dominant feature of modern life for black Americans. Large numbers of black men are missing from their communities, unable to marry, care for children, or see their elderly parents. Many others suffer permanent economic or psychological damage, struggling to find work after release from prison.

A recent study by economists Patrick Bayer and Kerwin Kofi Charles found that 27 percent of black men in the best working years of their lives, between the ages of 25 and 54, did not report having earned a single dollar of income in 2014. "That's a massive number," Charles, dean of the Yale School of Management, told me. Imprisonment, including side effects, was an important reason.

The anger that ran through the streets of the United States over the past week has many causes, beginning with a horrible video showing the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. But that anger has also been building up for a long time. It is, in part, anger at the incarceration that has become normal.