What will $ 1,400 cost you? – Up News Info Detroit

2911 W. Grand Blvd. (New Center)

Priced at $ 1,345 / mo, this 534-square-foot studio is located at 2911 W. Grand Blvd.

The unit offers a walk in closet, wood flooring, in unit laundry and dishwasher. The building has a secure entrance. Pet lovers are in luck – this property is dog and cat friendly. Prepare for a $ 150 pet deposit.

5850 Fourth St. (Wayne State)

Here's a 900-square-foot, two-bedroom, and one-bathroom apartment at 5850 Fourth St. that costs $ 1,350 / mo.

The apartment includes central heating and air conditioning, deck, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Pet lovers are in luck – this property is pet-free. The listing specifies a $ 1,000 security deposit.

5984 Yorkshire Road (East English Village)

Also listed at $ 1,350 / mo, this income-restricted three-bedroom, two-bathroom location is located at 5984 Yorkshire Road.

The building offers outdoor space and garage parking. You can also expect to find a dressing room in the residence. Pet lovers are in luck – this property is dog and cat friendly. A lease fee is not required for this rental.

8643 E. Jefferson Ave. (Indian Village)

Next up is this two-bedroom, one-bath place located at 8643 E. Jefferson Ave. Its price is $ 1,350 / mo for its 950 square feet.

Expect to see granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the residence. Good news for animal lovers – this property is dog and cat friendly. Prospective tenants don't have to worry about a lease fee.

250 Riverfront Drive

Here's a 1,125-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 250 Riverfront Drive that costs $ 1,391 / mo.

When it comes to construction facilities, anticipate a pool and secure entry. In the apartment, you will see a balcony and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends, this property is pet friendly.

