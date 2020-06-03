What happened to Aunt Becky in "Fuller House,quot;

The final season of Fuller House just dropped on Netflix, and a classic Full house The character was missing in the final episodes: Aunt Becky.

Apart from Michelle, of course.

"She's toasted, it's over," a source previously said of Loughlin's future in Fuller House.

Loughlin was not a regular series on Fuller HouseBut it appeared in 13 episodes during the first four seasons of the show on Netflix.

Occasionally he was close to big events, but bringing all of the classic Tanners together in one episode was generally rare, so his non-appearance this season didn't feel too unusual.

This is how Uncle Jesse explained Aunt Becky's absence:

Sending her to Nebraska is not surprising. Aunt Becky always talked about her home state in the original series, so this was the most likely route (other than not mentioning it at all).

Her vacancy was only really felt at the triple wedding of DJ, Stephanie and Kimmy.

Although, honestly, I'm more curious why no reason was given for Michelle to miss her sisters' wedding.

Now excuse me as I visualize Aunt Becky in Nebraska as Uncle Jesse did before her wedding. Full house:


