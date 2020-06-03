What happened to Aunt Becky in "Fuller House,quot;

The final season of Fuller House just dropped on Netflix, and a classic Full house The character was missing in the final episodes: Aunt Becky.
Loughlin was not a regular series on Fuller HouseBut it appeared in 13 episodes during the first four seasons of the show on Netflix.
This is how Uncle Jesse explained Aunt Becky's absence:
Her vacancy was only really felt at the triple wedding of DJ, Stephanie and Kimmy.
Now excuse me as I visualize Aunt Becky in Nebraska as Uncle Jesse did before her wedding. Full house:
TV and cinema
