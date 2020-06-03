"We Know What Silence Means,quot;: Vikings "Kendricks Criticizes NFL Statement After George Floyd's Death, Calls For More Answers – Up News Info

– Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks says the NFL needs answers on how exactly he will react in the wake of George Floyd's death.

On Tuesday, Kendricks took to Twitter, criticizing NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's statement in response to the death of George Floyd. In the statement, Goodell said "there remains an urgent need for action,quot; and that the league is "committed to continuing important work to address these systemic problems." h

According to Kendricks, the NFL statement "said nothing."

.@NFL What real steps are you taking to support the fight for justice and system reform? His statement said nothing. Your league is built on black athletes. Vague answers do nothing. Let the players know what you REALLY are doing. And we know what silence means. pic.twitter.com/EOqzDjW1an – Eric Kendricks (@ EricKendricks54) June 2, 2020

"What real steps are you taking to support the fight for justice and system reform?" Kendricks said. “Your league is built on black athletes. Vague answers do nothing. Let the players know what you REALLY are doing. We know what silence means.

Kendricks says the Vikings, on the other hand, have opened a dialogue with the players and "we are all working to find solutions with the team." He says the team not only wants to donate, but wants to go out into the community and facilitate change.

"But we want answers at the league level. That's where a change can happen, and we haven't seen any. Because right now, it doesn't seem like anything. And nothing is unacceptable, "said Kendricks. "You can't attract people to teach us how we should interact with the police, but not work to change the behavior of the police."

Kendricks ended his Twitter thread saying "silence will not make this go away."