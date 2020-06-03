"We have to defend our boss,quot;: Black community leaders show support for Minneapolis Police Chief Arradondo – Up News Info

In Minneapolis, members of the black community are behind Police Chief Medaria Arradondo.

Community leaders and clergy expressed anger at the idea of ​​removing the city's first black police chief without giving the community a chance to be part of the discussion.

Community activist Spike Moss says that in his more than 54 years of fighting for civil rights, the Minnesota Department of Civil Rights has never filed a lawsuit on behalf of blacks.

“The civil rights office is also supposed to represent us. We have no authority or power and we do not write what governs them, so we are also not protecting our civil rights, "said activist Spike Moss.

Community leaders say they believe the department has no interest in what is best for the community.

READ MORE: Minnesota Department of Human Rights to launch civil rights investigation at MPD after George Floyd's death

"He will not keep us silent, he will not ignore us, everyone will gather, everyone will speak to us, no one will invite us … we have to defend ourselves," Moss said. "We have to defend the boss."

Even after Chief Arradondo and four other black police officers sued the city for discrimination and won, Moss says the civil rights department was silent.

This group is outraged that no one from the state or commission has asked black leaders to discuss the issues they feel affect them the most.

"You haven't heard our voice at all here. You talk about what you're going to do to us without even talking to us, so you're going to put together our committee without even talking to us, so that you don't value us, we have to value ourselves," Moss said.

Retired Minneapolis police officer Lisa Clemons, founder of A Mother’s Love, says the first move is to support Arradondo.

"Chief Arradondo is being asked to change 150 years of a white culture that has destroyed the black community, and you are asking him to make that change overnight," Clemons said.

Then make sure everyone has a place at the table when it comes to reforms and changes within the Minneapolis Police Department.

"The black community will be part of that change," said Clemons.

Community leaders say that if they are not listened to, they will also protest like the state has never seen before.

RELATED: Minneapolis Public Schools terminates contract with police after George Floyd's death