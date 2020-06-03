Waze launches new features to keep you safe during pandemic – BGR

Waze announced new features that should help users during the coronavirus health crisis.

The Waze app will now show sidewalk and map support stores, emergency food banks, and COVID-19 test facilities.

Waze also partnered with SpotHero and ParkWhiz to highlight discounted parking spots on the map for essential workers.

Police brutality protests are the most important thing happening in the United States right now, but the coronavirus health crisis has not gone away. In any case, the meetings involved in these protests can increase the risk of transmission of COVID-19, and that goes for the protesters and the police. Staying safe in this phase of the disease means wearing face masks, washing your hands frequently, and practicing social distancing whenever possible. The virus has not disappeared and outbreaks are always possible, even in regions that have managed to flatten the curve.

Waze announced a series of new features on Wednesday aimed at keeping him safe during the coronavirus health crisis, continuing work that started a few weeks ago.

The Google subsidiary announced some updates in a blog post that Waze users should start noticing soon. Most of them refer to the general population, especially people looking to buy goods and supplies at stores that offer pick-up on the spot and on the sidewalk. Waze already announced new icons that indicate if a company offered any of the options a few weeks ago.

The company now says that businesses can add these badges to their locations and that Waze users can search, filter, and navigate to identified locations. This support document provides information on how to add Waze badges and how to request them.

The animation above shows what these badges will look like on the map within Waze. Waze also shows more than 57,000,000 emergency food distribution locations, the company said. Listings will appear in the US. USA And India, in association with No Kid Hungry and WhyHunger. Also, COVID-19 test centers will appear on the map as soon as you type "COVID-19,quot; in the search bar.

A new Waze feature concerns essential workers who have to report to work regardless of whether there is a lockout or curfew in place. Waze partnered with SpotHero and ParkWhiz in the US. USA To make it easier for essential workers to find parking, but they also offer discounted rates:

In addition to providing discounted parking deals, as seen above, Waze will also remember where you parked your car and make your search easier.

Longtime Waze fans will surely appreciate all the new features. Just be sure to run the latest version of Waze. If Google Maps or Apple Maps are your preferred navigation apps right now, you may want to consider trying Waze, especially during this pandemic. The other Google Maps application is available for iPhone and Android.

Navigation application on a smartphone. Image Source: Google