Watch SpaceX launch 60 Starlink satellites into orbit live right here – BGR

SpaceX has had a busy week, but it's not slowing down for anyone. The company plans to launch another batch of 60 of its Starlink communications satellites into orbit tonight, and you can see everything live right here. The launch is scheduled for 9:25 p.m. EDT.

It was only last Saturday that SpaceX and NASA launched the Crew Dragon to the International Space Station. It was a great event for both the space agency and SpaceX, and Crew Dragon is now just one step away from obtaining the coveted certification that will allow NASA to use it whenever it needs to send humans into space.

But before Crew Dragon took off from the launch pad, a SpaceX Starship prototype called SN4 was conducting a static fire test when something went terribly wrong, resulting in the loss of the test vehicle. Well, "something went wrong,quot; is underestimating it a bit; SN4 exploded and practically nothing remains.

So saying that the company has been busy would be an understatement, but the show must go on. SpaceX needs to continue launching Starlink satellites into orbit if it has any hope of offering communications services using the huge Starlink satellite network it has planned for the future.

Tonight's launch will see another 60 of those satellites in orbit at the same time. As is often the case, SpaceX will provide a live stream of the launch and deployment of the satellites. The broadcast will air live on the YouTube window above shortly before launch, and SpaceX staff will provide additional comments and details regarding the mission.

Much of the hardware used for the launch has already seen service in space. SpaceX explains:

The first stage of Falcon 9 previously supported the Telstar 18 VANTAGE mission in September 2018, the Iridium-8 mission in January 2019, and two separate Starlink missions in May 2019 and January 2020. After the separation of the stage, SpaceX will land the first stage of Falcon 9 on the "Just Read the Instructions,quot; Drones, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

There has been no shortage of controversy regarding Starlink's missions, as astronomers and even amateur space fanatics have complained that the army of small satellites can obscure views of the cosmos from Earth. SpaceX responded by using a different paint coating on the satellites and orienting them in a way that does not reflect as much light back to Earth.

