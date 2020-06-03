Video: Boston officers kneel at the insistence of protesters outside headquarters

As thousands of people marched peacefully in Boston on Tuesday against the murder of George Floyd and other African-Americans by law enforcement, there were times when police officers stood in solidarity with the protesters.

Outside the headquarters of the Boston Police Department, officers knelt in response to calls from protesters.

On video, Officer Kim Tavares He can be seen urging the crowd to encourage him to do so as well.

Powerful moment out #Boston police headquarters, where a large crowd of protesters applaud @BostonPolice officers "kneel,quot; in the midst of #BostonProtests. https://t.co/azjujPKrtg pic.twitter.com/06RpfYVonf – WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) June 3, 2020

"All the police do not think the same,quot;, Tavares he told WCVB. “Black lives matter. When you have things like this, you still have to show them love. "

Former Boston City Councilman Tito Jackson praised the moment and thanked the officers for participating.

I thank the officers who knelt with us tonight. Only 2 officers standing (national guard) as we all knelt down. He took the leadership of a Black Woman Superintendent and I appreciate him for that and also each and everyone present. #BlackLivesMatter – Tito Jackson (@titojackson) June 3, 2020

Boston police called the moment "deep meaning and emotional gesture,quot; that underscores the "humanity of our officers and their undeniable desire to act in solidarity with our community."

Deep meaning and emotional gesture outside #BPD Tonight, the headquarters underscores and speaks to humanity about our officers and their undeniable desire to act in solidarity with our community. https://t.co/dFZhCfmbZr – Boston Police Department (@bostonpolice) June 3, 2020

A similar moment occurred at the Forest Hills MBTA Station, with some Traffic Police officers kneeling in response to calls from protesters.

Here are officers in black vests, helmets, and shields, and the crowd began to chant, "Kneel down!" Get on your knees! And then at least some of the officers did. The crowd erupted in cheers. pic.twitter.com/bxJcOz2kxl – Steve Annear (@steveannear) June 3, 2020

Right now, after the crowd started chanting "Kneel down," a couple of officers here in Boston really did. pic.twitter.com/8pXpcC05uS – Cristela Guerra (@CristelaGuerra) June 3, 2020

Someone just threw something at the Boston Police. People are getting irritated. Traffic police took their place in front of the station and have shields and helmets on. There is a much smaller crowd. Some are leaving. Others kneel down asking them to kneel down. The traffic police did it. pic.twitter.com/v8l3cuD5WN – Cristela Guerra (@CristelaGuerra) June 3, 2020

The protesters kneel. Some of the Traffic Police officers did it together with them at the Forest Hills T station. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/849XAu0UDJ – Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) June 3, 2020

A traffic officer kneels at the Forest Hills T station. pic.twitter.com/8z3WNX0mL3 – Simón Ríos (@simonfrios) June 3, 2020

Boston police said only two people were arrested during the course of the night.