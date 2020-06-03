Video: Boston officers kneel at the insistence of protesters outside headquarters

As thousands of people marched peacefully in Boston on Tuesday against the murder of George Floyd and other African-Americans by law enforcement, there were times when police officers stood in solidarity with the protesters.

Outside the headquarters of the Boston Police Department, officers knelt in response to calls from protesters.

On video, Officer Kim Tavares He can be seen urging the crowd to encourage him to do so as well.

"All the police do not think the same,quot;, Tavares he told WCVB. “Black lives matter. When you have things like this, you still have to show them love. "

Former Boston City Councilman Tito Jackson praised the moment and thanked the officers for participating.

Boston police called the moment "deep meaning and emotional gesture,quot; that underscores the "humanity of our officers and their undeniable desire to act in solidarity with our community."

A similar moment occurred at the Forest Hills MBTA Station, with some Traffic Police officers kneeling in response to calls from protesters.

Boston police said only two people were arrested during the course of the night.

