Vermont Soldiers Respond to Pickles Incident

Vermont State Police responded to an unusual traffic incident Monday at the Massachusetts state border.

There, around 6 p.m., a Transportation Agency employee who had been working on a detail in United States 7 in Pownal, Vermont, told police that a passenger in a vehicle had thrown an object at him.

What was it?

"It was later determined to be a large pickle, which hit the victim and caused him pain," the soldiers wrote in a statement.

Soldiers, assisted by police in neighboring Williamstown, Massachusetts, later located the suspected vehicle and issued a summons to the alleged pickle thrower Christoph Herrmannsdoerfer.

The 34-year-old Williamstown man will appear in a Bennington, Vermont court next month on a simple assault charge, police said.