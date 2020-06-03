Venice glimpses a future with fewer tourists and likes what it sees

VENICE – For a change, it was the Venetians who packed the square.

Days before Italy lifted the coronavirus travel restrictions on Wednesday that had prevented the customary infatuation of international visitors from entering the city, hundreds of locals gathered on chalk asterisks several feet apart. They had come to protest a new pier that would draw many tourists through one of Venice's last inhabited neighborhoods, but also to seize a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to demonstrate that another less murky future was viable.

"This may be a city that works, not just a place for people to visit," said protest organizer Andrea Zorzi, a 45-year-old law professor who frantically handed out hundreds of posters saying, "Nothing changes if you don't "Don't change anything." He argued that the virus, tragic as it was, had shown that Venice could be a better place. "It can be normal," he said.

The coronavirus has exposed the underlying weaknesses of societies that have devastated, be it economic or racial inequality, over-reliance on global production chains, or rickety health systems. In Italy, all those problems have arisen, but the virus has also revealed that a country blessed with an impressive artistic heritage has developed an addiction to tourism that has driven many residents out of historic centers and displaced creativity, entrepreneurship and authentic Italian life.