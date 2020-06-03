Venice glimpses a future with fewer tourists and likes what it sees

VENICE – For a change, it was the Venetians who packed the square.
Days before Italy lifted the coronavirus travel restrictions on Wednesday that had prevented the customary infatuation of international visitors from entering the city, hundreds of locals gathered on chalk asterisks several feet apart. They had come to protest a new pier that would draw many tourists through one of Venice's last inhabited neighborhoods, but also to seize a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to demonstrate that another less murky future was viable.
"This may be a city that works, not just a place for people to visit," said protest organizer Andrea Zorzi, a 45-year-old law professor who frantically handed out hundreds of posters saying, "Nothing changes if you don't "Don't change anything." He argued that the virus, tragic as it was, had shown that Venice could be a better place. "It can be normal," he said.
The coronavirus has exposed the underlying weaknesses of societies that have devastated, be it economic or racial inequality, over-reliance on global production chains, or rickety health systems. In Italy, all those problems have arisen, but the virus has also revealed that a country blessed with an impressive artistic heritage has developed an addiction to tourism that has driven many residents out of historic centers and displaced creativity, entrepreneurship and authentic Italian life.
For months, alleys, porticos, and fields reverberated with Italian, and even with the Venetian dialect. The lack of large boats reduced the waves in the channels, allowing locals to take their small boats and kayaks to cleaner waters. Residents even ventured into St. Mark's Square, which they generally avoid.
Venice, which gave the world the word quarantine during a previous pandemic, has undergone many transformations in its approximately 1,500 years of history. It started as a hideout for refugees, it became a powerful republic, mercantile force and artistic center.
Now, it is a destination that lives largely on its history and a cash cow for tourism worth 3 billion euros, or around $ 3.3 billion. But with the money come hordes of hikers, giant cruise ships, growing colonies of Airbnb apartments, souvenir shops, restaurants with tourist traps, and high rents that have increasingly driven out Venetians.
That lucrative model is likely to return. But proponents of a less touristy city have long hoped to take advantage of the global stalemate.
"This is a tragedy that has touched us all, but Covid could be an opportunity," said Marco Baravalle, leader of an anti-cruise movement. who described the absence of large ships as "magnificent,quot;.
He said he feared that the city's mayor Luigi Brugnaro, backed by powerful shipping and tourism interests, would get things back as soon as possible. "It will be difficult," said Baravalle. "But it is our best chance."
If tourism critics agree that there must be a different vision for Venice, they are less clear on how to achieve a renaissance.
There is talk of a proposed international center for climate change, from lower rents that draw local artisans and factory workers to the islands from the mainland and from a creative community of artists, designers, web producers and architects.
In this floating field of dreams, people will come, only other types of people. Tourists would be more like the multitude of arts that flock to the Venice Biennale, and would carry duffel bags and be interested in Venice's heritage, museums, and galleries. Students would stay and become young professionals, attract new investors and replenish an aging and declining population. Good restaurants and natural wine bars would eliminate the horrible ones.
"The type of people you attract to Venice depends on what you offer," said Luca Berta, co-founder of VeniceArtFactory, which promotes new art in the city, while in its exhibition space.
Alberto Ferlenga, the rector of the Iuav University of Venice, one of several universities in the city, said his goal was to make Venice more of a university city, with students and teachers making the city their campus.
He said he was working on a project with the city, Powerful Italian banks and Airbnb that would allow thousands of students, including international ones, to live in Airbnb apartments, which are now empty, instead of traveling from the cheapest continent.
"Common sense says, 'Let's take advantage of it,'" Ferlenga said of available housing. Students who stayed and built careers and families in Venice could He argued that it was as economically viable as the mass tourism market. "It would change everything," he said. "Right now, there is a temporary window."
But as advocates for change, there is talk of motivating long-term loans through home tax exemptions, low-interest loans and a restriction on infamously generous squatting rights, the window is already closing.
In recent days, the city opened up only to those in the surrounding Veneto region. The place was still jammed.
But the city was offered an idea of what it was and what it could be. Only Italian, and Italian accented by Veneto, could be heard through the Spritzes and black squid ink spaghetti dishes.
"We thought we would take this last opportunity to see Venice when it's just for us, alone," said Matteo Rizzi, 40, of nearby Portogruaro, whose children were carrying cameras as he crossed a bridge into the city from the train. station. "It is like having the museum for us."
Toto Bergamo Rossi, director of the Venetian Heritage Foundation, who lives in a palace not far from the train station, said he had been rudely awakened by hordes that morning.
"He was really sad and, at the same time, very angry," said Bergamo Rossi, whose 15th-century ancestor is depicted in an equestrian statue atop the plaza where residents had protested. "We don't want to go back to that. I want my city to be a real city."
"Airbnb is like our Covid," he added. "It is like a plague, and it turned us into a ghost town."
His organization has prepared an open letter on behalf of "citizens of the world,quot; that he said he would send to Italian government leaders this week.
Jointly signed by museum directors and academics, and also by Mick Jagger, Francis Ford Coppola and Wes Anderson, the letter presents "Ten Commandments,quot; for the new Venice, including stricter regulation of "tourist flow,quot; and the Airbnb market, and support for long-term rentals.
Supporters of the status quo quickly dismiss such proposals as the noise of the rich and famous out of touch. And local tourism workers said they hoped things would change again soon.
"It has been a bad period. But I think it will return to how it was in about two or three months," said Jessica Rossato, 28, of Camponogara, near the Banco Giro bar next to the Rialto Bridge. "And that's an absolutely good thing. "
But not only the upper-class and professional residents of Venice yearn for a more livable city. A couple, who have a baby on the way and were visiting from the mainland, said rents, even in the most popular districts, were too high for their wages.
"We would love to raise our son here," said the pregnant woman, Sara Zorzetto, 30, who works with the disabled and whose husband works at a nearby chemical plant. "But there is no way."
Why protesters in the plaza they were arguing that something had to change. As they held their posters over their heads and applauded, Zorzi told them that their "common battle,quot; during the period of confinement "would not be in vain."
A fellow protester asked if they would still march to the new tourist port as planned. He explained that the police had rejected the idea because of coronavirus concerns.
"They say we are too many," said Zorzi, shaking his head. In the irony of the order. "And it is not safe to move."