Vanessa Morgan Reveals She Is Paid Less Than Riverdale Co-Stars: Talks About Black Characters Who Don't Get Appropriate Stories

Vanessa Morgan loves her Riverdale co-stars, but at a time when blacks talk and share experiences about the injustice they receive because of the color of their skin, she has decided to speak. The CW actress revealed that she is paid less than her counterparts.

Although she was not there from the beginning, Vanessa has been a regular series. If you watched the Archie Comic Books-based show, you would know that she is heavily involved in the stories while not giving a meaningful look at her backstory.

This is why Morgan took the opportunity to call the industry for not giving as much depth to black characters as to their white counterparts.

We love you, V. And we support you 10000%. – Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 2, 2020

The newlywed tweeted: ‘Tired of how black people are portrayed in the media, tired of being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or scary people. Tired of us also being used as secondary non-dimensional characters of our white protagonists. Or it's only used in diversity ads, but not in the show. "

Although he was speaking about the media portrayal of protesters for the murder of George Floyd, he continued to speak from his personal experience after a fan replied that he could represent the black and LGBTQIA + communities.

"Lmao is a shame, I'm the only regular black series but I also paid the smallest girl I could follow for days."

Morgan also made sure to keep in mind that her co-stars are not the ones who have anything to do with the stories or the salaries of the stars.

Lili Reinhart responded with: "We love you, V. And we support you 10000%".

Speaking of support, Vanessa's co-star Cole Sprouse was arrested for participating in a peaceful protest.

He came to Instagram to share his experience and show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.



