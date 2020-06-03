Vanessa Morgan defends the co-stars of & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; after criticizing his & # 39; Sidekick & # 39; character

Instagram

Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, and Asha Bromfield, who is known for playing the Pussycats on the Archie Comics show on The CW, among whom they support Vanessa.

Vanessa Morgan She went to Twitter to talk about how tired she was to see how "blacks are portrayed in the media." The Toni Topaz of The CW & # 39; s "Riverdale"She recently stated on her account that she would no longer be" quiet. "

"Tired of how blacks are portrayed in the media, tired of being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry people. Tired of us being used as non-dimensional characters for our white protagonists as well," she wrote in her statement. "Or it's only used in diversity commercials, but not really on the show. It starts with the media. I'm not silent anymore."

In response to a fan tweet, Vanessa wrote: "Lmao it's a shame I'm the only regular black series but I also paid the least. Girl I could go on for days."

Later on Tuesday, June 2, Vanessa said, "I finally feel like I can speak for myself and my brothers and sisters and be heard. Usually everyone listens falsely. I really hope there will be a change."

He also made it clear that he was not directing criticism of his "Riverdale" co-stars, including Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Madelaine Petsch and Charles Melton. "My role at Riverdale has nothing to do with my castmates / friends. They don't write the show. So there is no need to attack them, they don't make decisions and I know they support me," Vanessa said.

Lili, who plays Betty Cooper on the Archie Comics show, quickly showed her support for Vanessa. "We love you, V. And we support you 10000%," Lili replied.

Lili is not the only co-star in Vanessa's "Riverdale" who responded to the latter's tweet. Asha Bromfield, who is known for playing the Pussycats on the show, also spoke in response to Morgan's statement. "Don't even get me started on how Riverdale treated the Pussycats," he tweeted. "We had so much more to contribute than being in the background and adding sass to a story. I'm with you @VanessaMorgan."