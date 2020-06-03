Vallejo police kill a looting suspect after mistaking a hammer for a firearm – Up News Info San Francisco

VALLEJO (Up News Info SF) – Vallejo police announced the death of a suspect shot Wednesday morning during a looting incident by an officer who mistakenly thought he had a weapon.

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon at Vallejo City Hall, Police Chief Shawny Williams said that 22-year-old San Francisco resident Sean Monterrosa was shot dead by an unidentified agent who thought Monterrosa had a pistol in his pocket, but instead it was a hammer. .

Williams said police officers arrived at Walgreens in Block 1000 on Redwood St. that was currently being looted and two vehicles, a silver van and a black sedan drove away from the scene with officers chasing them. The sedan rammed a police car while fleeing and wounded an officer, Williams said.

When officers arrived at Monterrosa, Williams said he appeared to be holding a gun and trying to enter the sedan that was now detained.

"This guy appeared to be running toward the black sedan, but suddenly stopped, knelt, and placed his hands on his waist, revealing what appeared to be the butt of a pistol," Williams said. Subsequent investigations revealed that the weapon was a 15-inch long hammer hidden in his sweatshirt pocket. Due to this perceived threat, an officer fired his weapon five times from inside the police vehicle through the windshield, hitting the suspect once, fatally injuring him. "

Monterrosa was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No body camera or shooting board camera was released. Williams said the officer who shot the suspect is a 13-year veteran and will be identified in the coming days.

Williams said the police department and the Solano County District Attorney's Office will launch separate investigations into the shooting. On Tuesday, Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan promised that the investigation would be "open and transparent."

Vallejo enacted an 8 p.m. curfew after Monday night's shooting and civil unrest, which included several looting incidents and a fire inside City Hall. A curfew was later ordered for all of Sonoma County, as well as for other Bay Area counties, to help calm the ongoing civil unrest.