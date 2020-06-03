Home Entertainment Usman Umar from & # 39; 90 Day Fiance denies being a...

Usman Umar from & # 39; 90 Day Fiance denies being a & # 39; romantic swindler & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

Usman Umar, one of the protagonists of the reality show 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, has denied claims by his future ex-wife Lisa that he is a "romantic swindler."

"For everyone who listens here, it is very evident that I am a victim of a romantic scam. My husband has used TLC, his family, his friends, people from all over the world, I will apologize to everyone here," said Lisa. "I did not know that my husband Usman,quot; Sojaboy "was so desperate to become a singer that he would use me, his family and friends."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©