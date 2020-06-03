US plans USA To block Chinese flights: live commercial updates

In his presentation, he said he believed he had enough cash on hand to resume operations "this summer or later." He warned that factors such as not producing the necessary income, even when it opens, and another suspension of operations could force him to seek additional financing.

The pandemic shutdown came as theaters were already under pressure from the streaming's growing popularity. Since theaters closed, some studios have released new movies through video services. In April, Universal It successfully launched "Trolls World Tour,quot; in that way, and said it planned to make more movies available to domestic viewers: no exclusive theatrical performances, even when theaters reopen. AMC responded by saying that it would no longer reserve any of the studio's movies.

The Trump administration plans to prevent Chinese airlines from flying to the United States.

The Trump administration said on Wednesday it planned to block Chinese airlines from entering or leaving the United States beginning June 16, after the Chinese government effectively prevented U.S. airlines from resuming service between countries. .

The dispute stems from a March 26 decision by China's aviation regulators that limited foreign carriers to one flight per week based on flight schedules they had earlier that month. But all three US airlines flying between China and the United States had cut off all services to the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, the Chinese government had effectively banned them from flying between the two countries. Chinese airlines, by contrast, have been flying to American cities.

Delta Airlines and United airlines He hoped to resume flights to China this month.

Both companies appealed to the Chinese Civil Aviation Authority, but did not receive a response. The US Department of Transportation. USA He also pressured Chinese officials to allow flights by US companies during a call on May 14, arguing that China was violating a 1980 agreement that governs flights between countries and aims to ensure that the rules "equally apply to all national and foreign airlines "In both countries.