US plans USA To block Chinese flights: live commercial updates

AMC Theaters, the world's largest theater operator, said in a financial presentation on Wednesday that "there is substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time,quot; due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Movie broadcasting has essentially ceased across the country, with most multiplexes closed since March and new releases from major studios delayed. All AMC theaters are closed worldwide.
"During this period, we are not generating income effectively," the company said. He estimated that his first-quarter net loss would be between $ 2.1 billion and $ 2.4 billion, compared to a loss of $ 130.2 million in the same period last year.
In April, AMC took on a new $ 500 million debt, bringing its total to $ 5.3 billion, which it said would allow it to withstand closings worldwide until November.
In his presentation, he said he believed he had enough cash on hand to resume operations "this summer or later." He warned that factors such as not producing the necessary income, even when it opens, and another suspension of operations could force him to seek additional financing.
The pandemic shutdown came as theaters were already under pressure from the streaming's growing popularity. Since theaters closed, some studios have released new movies through video services. In April, Universal It successfully launched "Trolls World Tour,quot; in that way, and said it planned to make more movies available to domestic viewers: no exclusive theatrical performances, even when theaters reopen. AMC responded by saying that it would no longer reserve any of the studio's movies.
The Trump administration plans to prevent Chinese airlines from flying to the United States.
The Trump administration said on Wednesday it planned to block Chinese airlines from entering or leaving the United States beginning June 16, after the Chinese government effectively prevented U.S. airlines from resuming service between countries. .
The dispute stems from a March 26 decision by China's aviation regulators that limited foreign carriers to one flight per week based on flight schedules they had earlier that month. But all three US airlines flying between China and the United States had cut off all services to the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, the Chinese government had effectively banned them from flying between the two countries. Chinese airlines, by contrast, have been flying to American cities.
Delta Airlines and United airlines He hoped to resume flights to China this month.
Both companies appealed to the Chinese Civil Aviation Authority, but did not receive a response. The US Department of Transportation. USA He also pressured Chinese officials to allow flights by US companies during a call on May 14, arguing that China was violating a 1980 agreement that governs flights between countries and aims to ensure that the rules "equally apply to all national and foreign airlines "In both countries.
Tensions between the United States and China have risen to levels not seen in the trade war as countries scramble over the source of the pandemic and China's recent move to strengthen its authority over Hong Kong. With the presidential election just five months away, President Trump and his The campaign team has taken a much tougher stance against the country, blaming China for allowing the coronavirus to become a pandemic and destroy the American economy.
In mid-May, the Trump administration extended the restrictions to Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications firm, and blocked the investment of a government pension fund in China. Last Friday, Trump announced that he was beginning the process of ending the U.S. government's special relationship with Hong Kong, and that it would impose sanctions on officials responsible for the rollback of freedoms in Beijing territory.
As pandemic ground zero, China was the first country to see aviation stop this year. In January, the US and Chinese airlines operated around 325 weekly flights between the two countries. As of mid-February, only 20 remained, all of them operated by Chinese airlines.
Unemployment in Europe rose slightly in April, the second month after most countries implemented coronavirus quarantines, as government-backed suspension programs designed to limit mass unemployment cushioned the blow of a devastating economic recession.
But many national financial support programs will end soon, so unemployment is likely to continue to advance further in Europe in the coming months, economists said.
The eurozone's unemployment rate rose to 7.3 percent from 7.1 percent in March, although it was less than 7.6 percent a year ago. Around 12 million people in the 19 countries that use the euro were registered as unemployed, a relatively low number compared to the United States, where more than 40 million people have filed claims for unemployment benefits since the start of the pandemic. .
European governments have promised to spend billions of euros to keep people partially employed and to support companies in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. Since March, France, Germany, Denmark, and other countries have been effectively paying companies not to fire people and keep them on hold when their economies reopen. About a third of all employees in Europe participated in short-term work schemes in late April, according to a study by the European Trade Union Institute.
"Since the recovery is likely to last for quite some time, unemployment will rise significantly, although short-term work will help output recover more quickly once demand returns," wrote Bert Colijn, senior eurozone economist at the bank ING. in a note to customers.
Going back to business can force difficult decisions on the part of working women.
As the pandemic reverses work and home life, women have borne much of the burden, more likely to lose a job, and more likely to shoulder the burden of closed schools and daycare centers. For many working mothers, the gradual reopening of the economy will not solve their problems, but will aggravate them. Patricia Cohen and Tiffany Hsu of The New York Times write.
If parents are called back to the workplace before daycare and other support is available for family needs, they may need to limit their hours or leave the workforce entirely. And such options are much more likely to face women than men.
Fathers in the United States nearly doubled the time they spent in education and housework before the coronavirus outbreak, from 30 to 59 hours per week, and mothers spend 15 hours more on average than fathers, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group.
The inequalities that existed before now are "on steroids," said Claudia Goldin, an economics professor at Harvard University. Since workplaces tend to reward recorded hours, she said, women are at an additional disadvantage. "As the job opens, husbands have an advantage," Goldin said, and if the husband works more, his wife will have to work less.
Shares rose again on Wednesday, the third day of Wall Street gains this week, as investors continued to focus on the outlook for the economy as they overlooked other risks.
The S,amp;P 500 rose more than 1 percent. Stocks in Europe were considerably higher.
On Wednesday, a private payroll report that showed job cuts may be easing helped lift stocks in the United States. Business payrolls fell 2.76 million last month, the ADP Research Institute said. The government will release official payroll figures for May later this week.
Investors have overlooked a number of risks, from the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, to the growing tension between the United States and China, to the growing discontent in the United States, to bid for higher stocks for weeks, while applauding the footsteps of the Federal Reserve and Washington's fiscal spending, they sought to help minimize the damage of the pandemic.
Since March 23, when the Federal Reserve signaled its willingness to do whatever it takes to stabilize financial markets, the S,amp;P 500 has soared more than 37 percent. It is now less than 10 percent below its pre-pandemic peak.
The office towers keep going up, but who will fill them?
Before the pandemic shuttered businesses, a robust economy had fueled the construction boom, sending office towers skyward in urban areas of the United States. However, the coronavirus outbreak has scrambled plans and sent jitters into the real estate industry.
Skyscrapers slated to open this year will remake horizons in cities like Milwaukee, Nashville and Salt Lake City. Office vacancy rates, following a decade-long trend, had dropped to 9.7 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2019, compared to 13 percent in the third quarter of 2010, according to Deloitte.
The developers were confident that demand would remain strong. But the pandemic darkened the image.
"There is a pause when companies consider their real estate needs more broadly," said Jim Berry, Deloitte's real estate sector leader in the United States.
If the economic pain continues, there could be lasting changes in the way people work and how tenants want offices to be reinvented, said Joseph L. Pagliari Jr., a clinical professor of real estate at the Booth School of Business in the University of Chicago. .
Catch up – this is what's happening.
Sales in Campbell Soup Co. The company increased 17 percent in the three months ending April, fueled by a "broad-based,quot; surge in demand for canned goods and comfort foods during pandemic closings. he said Wednesday.
Toyota Motor He said he sold 165,000 cars in May, a 26 percent decrease from the previous year. But the total was higher than its revised sales target, which required May sales of 125,000 cars and trucks. "Retail is recovering faster than anticipated," the automaker said in a statement.
Lyft He told investors that his business was beginning to recover from a sharp downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The transport company said in a regulatory filing that travel on its platform had increased 26 percent in May from the previous month. Despite the modest recovery, travel still fell 70 percent compared to the same month the year before, Lyft said. He added that he hoped not to lose more than $ 325 million in the second quarter of the year.
Focus, the video conferencing company that has grown in popularity during the pandemic, said its revenue soared to $ 328.2 million in the quarter ending April 30, an increase of 169 percent over the same period last year. Zoom said it had about 265,400 clients with more than 10 employees at the end of the quarter, a 354 percent year-over-year increase. "The Covid-19 crisis has fueled an increased demand for face-to-face distributed interactions and collaboration with Zoom," said Eric S. Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom.
The reports were contributed by Niraj Chokshi, Connor Ennis, Patricia Cohen, Tiffany Hsu, Liz Alderman, Mohammed Hadi, Kevin Williams, Neal E. Boudette, Kate Conger, Rich Barbieri, and Gregory Schmidt.