Updates to the June 3 demonstrations on Capitol Hill

Tuesday night was another peaceful night of protests in Denver. Thousands gathered at the Colorado Capitol to march, kneel, and sing long after 9 p.m. emergency curfew. Although police responded with tear gas and other non-lethal methods over the weekend, Tuesday's protest ended without major conflict.

Denver police plan to host a virtual community meeting tonight to discuss the future of the police and ideas on how to improve the department. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Come back here for the latest updates on the meeting and protests expected tonight in Denver.

Similarly, Denver School Board members plan to meet on Friday to discuss the presence of the police in schools. School board member Tay Anderson tweeted On Tuesday, he and Board Vice President Jennifer Bacon would ask the community to help them draft a resolution ending the district's deal with the city "as it relates to police in schools."

Cities across the country have seen mass demonstrations after the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd was a black man killed when a white police officer knelt on the back of Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes when Floyd yelled "I can't breathe!" Floyd was later pronounced dead and the officer was dismissed and arrested.

Previous coverage

RJ Sangosti, Up News Info Ashira Campbell, 17, of Denver, talks to Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen about wanting a change while Pazen marches with protesters in Denver on June 1, 2020. Monday marked the fifth night of protests. to protest the murder of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 in Minneapolis police custody. Law enforcement officers have made 284 arrests on charges ranging from violating the city's emergency curfew order to arson in connection with protests in downtown Denver on four consecutive nights. .

RJ Sangosti, Up News Info Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen marches with protesters in Denver on June 1, 2020. This was the fifth night of protests in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in custody of the Minneapolis Police on May 25.

AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info Chandler Givens marches with the crowd from the 16th Street Mall to the Capitol in Denver on Monday, June 1, 2020, during a protest after the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.



AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info JayShawn Dowman wears a "I can't breathe,quot; mask while listening to speakers during a protest on Monday, June 1, 2020, after the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on 25 of May.

RJ Sangosti, Up News Info People stop to listen to Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen speak to the crowd he was marching with during a Denver protest on June 1, 2020, for the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed under custody of the Minneapolis police on May 25.

RJ Sangosti, Up News Info Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen marches with protesters in Denver on June 1, 2020. This was the fifth night of protests in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in custody of the Minneapolis Police on May 25.



AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info A woman who wished to remain anonymous wears a Black Lives Matter earring while listening to speakers during a protest in Denver on June 1, 2020, after the death of George Floyd.

AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info Devin Urioste, a Youth on Record educator, stops his car in Lincoln as thousands of protesters take to the streets during a protest on Monday, June 1, 2020, after the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by an officer. Minneapolis Police Department. May 25.

RJ Sangosti, Up News Info A protester delivers flowers after members of the Denver Police Department joined protesters in Denver on June 1, 2020, for the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in custody of the Minneapolis Police on May 25. Denver joined protests held in cities across the country.



RJ Sangosti, Up News Info Protesters sit to listen to Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen speak to the crowd he was marching during a Denver protest on June 1, 2020, for the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in custody by the Minneapolis Police on May 25.

AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info Assétou Xango, Aurora Poet Laureate, delivers her words to the crowd during a protest in Denver on June 1, 2020, after the death of George Floyd.

AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info Shayana Dabney, a political science and history student at CSU-Pueblo and president of the Black Student Union, speaks to the crowd during a protest in Denver on June 1, 2020, after the death of George Floyd.



AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info Bianca Mikahn, activist and musician, raises her fist in honor of black lives during a protest in Denver on June 1, 2020, after the death of George Floyd, a black man killed in custody of the Minneapolis police on 25 of May.

AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info Torrence Brown, a Northern Colorado graduate and Ph.D. candidate at the University of Cincinnati, walks through a memorial to fallen blacks who were killed in the United States while speaking to the crowd during a protest in Denver on June 1, 2020, after the death of George Floyd, a black man killed in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info People raise their fists in the midst of the crowd of thousands to honor black lives during a protest in Denver on June 1, 2020, after the death of George Floyd, a black man killed in Minneapolis police custody on 25 may.



RJ Sangosti, Up News Info Protesters placed flowers at a Civil War Monument outside the Capitol in Denver on June 1, 2020. The fifth night of protests in Denver was held Monday after the death of George Floyd, a black man killed in custody by the Minneapolis Police on May 25.

RJ Sangosti, Up News Info Protesters head to Colfax Avenue during a Denver protest on June 1, 2020, after the death of George Floyd, a black man killed in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

RJ Sangosti, Up News Info A woman lies on the street overwhelmed with excitement during a protest for the death of George Floyd on June 1, 2020 in Denver.



RJ Sangosti, Up News Info Security guards hired by the Denver Coalition for Homeless People, left, are caught in traffic as protesters cross Colfax Avenue during a Denver protest on June 1, 2020, after George's death Floyd, a black man killed in the Minneapolis police. custody on May 25. The guards said they were hired to monitor homeless people during the protest.

RJ Sangosti, Up News Info Protesters yell for a doctor after a man was knocked out during a fight that erupted in the middle of Colfax Avenue during a Denver protest on June 1, 2020, organized in response to the murder of George Floyd, a black man who died. in Minneapolis Police Custody on May 25. One of the protesters who gathered said the injured man was trying to prevent someone from burning the American flag.

RJ Sangosti, Up News Info Demonstrations continue on the death of George Floyd on June 1, 2020 in Denver.



AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info A hand rises cheerfully in the air after a large crowd marches to Five Points and back to the Capitol in Denver during a rally in honor of black lives on Monday, June 1, 2020. On Monday, it drew large crowds downtown. from Denver during the day and at night Many young members of the black community spoke on topics ranging from victims of police violence to empowerment of black people across the country.

AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info A 15-year-old boy lies on the ground with his hands behind his back next to his father during a peaceful demonstration in honor of the lives of blacks on Monday June 1, 2020. The father and son asked to remain anonymous. But they agreed to use his photo in hopes of drawing attention to his non-violent and non-aggressive methods of communicating his message.

AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info A 15-year-old boy hugs his father after lying on his stomach with his hands behind his back during a peaceful demonstration honoring the lives of blacks on Monday, June 1, 2020. The father and son asked to remain in the anonymity, but they accepted the use of his photo in hopes of drawing attention to his non-violent and non-aggressive methods of communicating his message. The father expressed pride in his son, who asked him to come to the center to participate in the day's events.



AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info From left to right, Kenny White, Kingsley Lawson, Tae Godfrey and Neil Yarbrough raise their fists as they honor George Floyd with seven minutes of silence after marching down Broadway during a rally honoring the lives of blacks on Monday, June 1 2020. The event was highlighted by tones of positivity and peaceful demonstration throughout the day.

AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info Protesters sit on Broadway after marching through Five Points in Denver during a rally in honor of black lives on Monday, June 1, 2020. Monday drew large crowds to downtown Denver during the day. and the night. Many young members of the black community spoke on topics ranging from victims of police violence to the empowerment of black people across the country. The event was highlighted by tones of positivity and peaceful demonstration throughout the day. Participants in the march danced and happily demonstrated.

AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info The crowd erupts in joyous song as Meek Mill hits from a boombox after marching from the Capitol in downtown Denver to the historic Five Points neighborhood and back during a rally in honor of black lives on Monday, June 1, 2020 Monday drew large crowds. Downtown Denver during the day and into the night. Many young members of the black community spoke on topics ranging from victims of police violence to the empowerment of black people across the country. The event was highlighted by tones of positivity and peaceful demonstration throughout the day.



AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info Participants honor George Floyd with seven minutes of silence as they marched down Broadway during a rally honoring the lives of blacks on Monday, June 1, 2020. Monday drew large crowds to downtown Denver during the day and night. . The event was highlighted by tones of positivity and peaceful demonstration throughout the day. The night had some police interaction, but was limited to the dwindling crowds around midnight.

AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info A small group of protesters light fireworks in the direction of police officers after a much larger group of thousands of people had gathered earlier in the day in Denver in a positive and celebratory tone to honor the lives of Blacks on Monday June 1, 2020.

AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info Police threw gas cans at protesters who were left out long after the curfew, and peaceful crowds dispersed mainly in Denver on Monday, June 1, 2020. The remaining protesters differed in tone of celebration and much of the positive. day in honor of black lives.



AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info Police officers gathered the few remaining protesters after a much larger group of thousands of people had gathered earlier in the day in Denver with a positive and celebratory tone in honor of the lives of blacks on Monday 1 June 2020.

