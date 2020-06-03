Updates to the June 3 demonstrations on Capitol Hill

Tuesday night was another peaceful night of protests in Denver. Thousands gathered at the Colorado Capitol to march, kneel, and sing long after 9 p.m. emergency curfew. Although police responded with tear gas and other non-lethal methods over the weekend, Tuesday's protest ended without major conflict.

Denver police plan to host a virtual community meeting tonight to discuss the future of the police and ideas on how to improve the department. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Come back here for the latest updates on the meeting and protests expected tonight in Denver.

Similarly, Denver School Board members plan to meet on Friday to discuss the presence of the police in schools. School board member Tay Anderson tweeted On Tuesday, he and Board Vice President Jennifer Bacon would ask the community to help them draft a resolution ending the district's deal with the city "as it relates to police in schools."

Cities across the country have seen mass demonstrations after the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd was a black man killed when a white police officer knelt on the back of Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes when Floyd yelled "I can't breathe!" Floyd was later pronounced dead and the officer was dismissed and arrested.

Previous coverage

More information on police and protests.

Live blog

