University of Minnesota to Close Thursday at Noon in Honor of George Floyd Memorial Service – Up News Info

– The University of Minnesota will be closed Thursday from noon in honor of George Floyd, whose private memorial service will be held in Minneapolis the same day.

President Joan Gabel says the move is out of respect for the event, which will be held at North Central University, near the center.

READ MORE: Fmr. President Barack Obama will address the death of George Floyd at an online town hall meeting

“I encourage you all to reflect on and honor the memory of Mr. Floyd's life. His tragic and unnecessary death reminds us that our lives are lived well when lived in mutual service, ”said Gabel. "We have no greater purpose than a commitment to be good to one another, to be good to ourselves, and through those acts, to create a just world."

Gabel announced last Wednesday that the university has severed some ties to the Minneapolis Police Department in the wake of Floyd's death during an arrest on May 25 by four officers, all of whom are now facing criminal charges as of Wednesday. in the afternoon.

MPD officers will no longer be hired to receive support at major events, including sports, concerts, and ceremonies. And the university will no longer use the department for specialized services, including using K-9 officers to detect explosives before events.

Floyd's death sparked an international wave of protests, with several days of unrest in Minneapolis and in cities in every US state. USA

READ MORE: Minnesota ACLU sues local police over attacks on journalists covering George Floyd protests