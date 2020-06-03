U of M researchers determine that hydroxychloroquine does not prevent COVID-19 – Up News Info

Researchers at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine have published the results of a study that found that hydroxychloroquine cannot prevent the symptoms of COVID-19.

Hydroxychloroquine, a commonly used antimalarial drug, has been the subject of much controversy in the past two months. President Donald Trump repeatedly promoted it and even took the drug without clear evidence of its effectiveness in treating COVID-19.

The University of Minnesota study, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that approximately 12% of those who received the drug developed symptoms of COVID-19, compared to 14% in those who received the vitamin. placebo. The statistical difference, they said, was non-existent; would be equivalent to treating 42 people with hydroxychloroquine to prevent infection.

Additionally, 40% of the participants taking hydroxychloroquine developed side effects: nausea, upset stomach, or diarrhea. But the participants did not develop cardiac complications or other serious side effects.

Coronavirus: latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our new application | CBSN Minnesota

The 821 participants were composed of non-hospitalized adults living with someone who had contracted COVID-19. Others included health workers and first responders. Half of the participants received hydroxychloroquine for five days, while the other half received a placebo for five days.

Participants were followed for two weeks to see who developed the symptoms of COVID-19. The trial was randomized, placebo controlled and double blind.

Dr. David Boulware, the principal investigator, launched the trial on March 17, hoping to find an affordable and affordable drug that could treat COVID-19 in its early stages.

"While we are disappointed that this did not prevent COVID-19, we are pleased that we were able to provide a conclusive response," he said.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.