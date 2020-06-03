U-Haul driver running away arrested after taking a wrong turn on I-80 in Vallejo – Up News Info San Francisco

VALLEJO (Up News Info SF) – The driver of a U-Haul box truck was arrested early Wednesday morning after chasing Vallejo police and California Highway Patrol officers, including the reverse march by the highway, during the third consecutive night of civil unrest. in the city.

CHP's Golden Gate Air Division posted a video on its Facebook page showing CHP units and Vallejo police chasing the U-Haul who had fled the area where they were shooting. It was one of the many police chases in Vallejo on Tuesday night.

The driver at one point drove the wrong way to Interstate 80 after CHP had successfully deployed a strip of nails to puncture the truck's tires.

Shortly after exiting the highway, a CHP patrolman circled the U-Haul with a PIT maneuver and the driver was arrested without further incident.

The driver was not identified and the Vallejo Police Department was still investigating the incident.

The persecution occurred when National Guard troops were deployed to patrol the streets of Vallejo early Wednesday morning after three nights of violence and looting following the death in custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Police said officers responded to dozens of calls that reported looting and robbery.

About 50 national guardsmen were deployed to join Vallejo police, Solano County sheriff's deputies and officers from neighboring cities on the streets in an effort to end the outbreak of violence.