Two Dozen Los Angeles County Libraries to Reopen with Sidewalk Pickup – Up News Info Los Angeles

The Los Angeles County Library System announced that 24 of its libraries will reopen starting Monday, June 8 for curbside pickup.
Withholdings can be collected between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in those 24 places.
It is the first step in a gradual reopening of the 86 libraries.
Meanwhile, all libraries in the City of Los Angeles Public Library system remain closed to users, with no indication of when they will reopen.
The county libraries that will reopen on Monday are:
Bilbrew AC
Hills of Agoura
Angelo M. Iacoboni
Avalon
Baldwin Park
Carson
Claremont Helen Renwick
Culver City Julian Dixon
Diamond bar
East Los Angeles
Huntington Park
The crescenta
Lancaster
Lawndale
Leland R. Weaver
Manhattan beach
Montebello
Norwalk Express
Rosemead
Rowland Heights
Stevenson Ranch
Vista Park Bebe Moore Campbell
West Covina
West hollywood