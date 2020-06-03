Two Dozen Los Angeles County Libraries to Reopen with Sidewalk Pickup – Up News Info Los Angeles

– After being closed for more than two and a half months since the coronavirus pandemic began, several Los Angeles County libraries will reopen next week, but only for curbside pickup.

The Los Angeles County Library System announced that 24 of its libraries will reopen starting Monday, June 8 for curbside pickup.

Withholdings can be collected between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in those 24 places.

It is the first step in a gradual reopening of the 86 libraries.

Meanwhile, all libraries in the City of Los Angeles Public Library system remain closed to users, with no indication of when they will reopen.

The county libraries that will reopen on Monday are:

Bilbrew AC

Hills of Agoura

Angelo M. Iacoboni

Avalon

Baldwin Park

Carson

Claremont Helen Renwick

Culver City Julian Dixon

Diamond bar

East Los Angeles

Huntington Park

The crescenta

Lancaster

Lawndale

Leland R. Weaver

Manhattan beach

Montebello

Norwalk Express

Rosemead

Rowland Heights

Stevenson Ranch

Vista Park Bebe Moore Campbell

West Covina

West hollywood