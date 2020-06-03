Twitter mistakenly attacks Wendy & # 39; s after CEO donated $ 400K to Trump

WENN

#WendysIsOverParty is trending on the social media app after an alleged restaurant chain CEO is reported to be supporting Donald Trump's reelection campaign.

Wendy & # 39; s is under attack by social media users after an inaccurate report led people to believe the franchise supports Donald trumpreelection campaign. The article in question suggested that the company's CEO, James Bondenstedt, had donated $ 440,000 to the president and the Republican National Committee.

Bondenstedt, in fact, is the CEO of Muy! Companies that operate multiple franchises, including Wendy & # 39; s, Pizza Huts and Taco Bells, which employ more than 25,000 people across the country. However, as usual with franchise arrangements, Muy! It has nothing to do with Wendy & # 39; s or most of Wendy & # 39; s real restaurants.

Todd Penegor is the acting CEO of Wendy & # 39; s, and neither he nor Wendy & # 39; s have ever donated to Trump.

However, the wrong news has caught the attention of democratic supporters, who have denounced the fast food chain on Twitter, making #WendysIsOverParty a trend. "F ** K WENDYS", someone posted on the blue bird app.

"Well [s ** t]. It seems like @Wendys supports #DictatorTrump. Too bad I can never eat there again, I really enjoyed the 4 for $ 4," tweeted another, adding: "Wendys supports a & # 39 & # 39; man who supports turning the military against us and systemic racism. "

Another similarly stated, "Is Wendy's supporting Trump? I'm not buying a nugget, ice cream, nothing. F ** k Wendy's," while someone else wrote, "I'm glad the People call all the companies that have donated to the campaign succeed. I hope we all listen and stop supporting them until they make a change that adds to the #WendysIsOverParty. "

Some activists urged protesters to loot the restaurant, in addition to other businesses that allegedly supported Trump. "All of you as #WendysIsOverParty have the same energy for the rest of the Places that did the same," wrote one of them. Another added: "For the man who drove through Wendy's on the Montauk Highway a couple of years ago … your job hasn't gone unnoticed. I thought of you as an extra king today."

Neither Wendy's nor Very! has responded to the donation report.