Twitter cancels Trina after beating Atlanta protesters as & # 39; animals & # 39;

Trina is the latest celebrity to be "canceled,quot; by Twitter after criticizing Atlanta protesters as "animals,quot; and said the current curfew should move forward so that stores owned by her friends can be protected.

Twitter was incredulous as, during his radio show with Trick Daddy, he complained about how the protests were making his life and the lives of his loved ones uncomfortable.

Trick Daddy tried to explain to Trina why people are frustrated and mutinying, but Trina was not interested.

"It's always personal with you," Trick told her after she complained that protesters were attacking one of her friend's stores, despite admitting that her friend's store was secured.

The stunt was impressed, and Twitter was also surprised to hear Trina's callous response, she did not express any sympathy or empathy for racial injustices against minorities.

Twitter says they broke up with Trina.

This is what listeners had to say next.