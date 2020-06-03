Twitter cancels Trina after beating Atlanta protesters as & # 39; animals & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
73

Trina is the latest celebrity to be "canceled,quot; by Twitter after criticizing Atlanta protesters as "animals,quot; and said the current curfew should move forward so that stores owned by her friends can be protected.

Twitter was incredulous as, during his radio show with Trick Daddy, he complained about how the protests were making his life and the lives of his loved ones uncomfortable.

