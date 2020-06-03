Twitter Board Chairman: Twitter Names Former Google CFO As New Board Chairman – Latest News

San Francisco: Twitter has named former Google Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Patrick Pichette as the new chairman of the company's board.

Pichette, who joined Twitter's board of directors in 2017, previously served as Google's CFO from 2008 to 2015.

"Given the strength and depth of the management team and the Twitter Board, we believe that now is the right time to evolve our governance structure in line with best practices," Pichette said in a presentation to the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States (SEC) on Tuesday.

Pichette will replace Omid Kordestani, who will remain on the Twitter board.

"Omid has been a valuable member of our executive management and has brought significant leadership and stability to the team over the past five years. We are pleased to demonstrate our commitment to good governance and to be in a position to make this important change," added Pichette. .

Kordestani will receive compensation under the programs applicable to non-employee directors, as described in Twitter's final proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 15.

"I have seen firsthand the significant changes Twitter has undergone to strengthen and stabilize its leadership structure for long-term sustainable growth and I feel confident that I can now step back from my active role as CEO." Kordestani said.

