TV writer fired for posting gun photo in West Hollywood, threatening looters of & # 39; Light Up & # 39; – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A television show writer was fired Tuesday after he posted a photo of himself holding a rifle and allegedly threatened to shoot looters who arrived at his property in West Hollywood.

Craig Gore was fired from the upcoming NBC spinoff show "Law & Order: Organized Crime,quot; after he posted a photo on social media Monday night showing him wielding a rifle outside a West Hollywood residence with the title " curfew, "according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Los Angeles County has been under a curfew order since 6 p.m. at 6 am. since Sunday night.

In another post, he wrote: "Sunset (Boulevard) is being looted two blocks from me, don't you think I'm going to turn on m-f-who are trying to f-with my property that I worked all my life for?"

The creator of the "Law & Order,quot; franchise, Dick Wolf, provided a statement to THR on Tuesday confirming that Fore has been fired.

"I will not tolerate this behavior, especially during our hour of national grief," wrote Wolf, referring to George Floyd's protests. "I'm finishing Craig Gore right away."

According to IMDB, Gore was a writer and producer on "S.W.A.T." and "Chicago P.D.", the latter of which is also produced by Wolf.

George Floyd's protests have taken place across the southern United States for several days. On Monday night, hundreds of protesters marched peacefully along Hollywood Boulevard. However, shortly after the curfew order went into effect, looters hit several businesses in the area, including a Rite Aid at Hollywood's Gower Gulch Plaza.

More than 150 people were arrested in Hollywood for looting and curfew violations that night.