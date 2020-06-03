Trump softens in private by sending military troops to states with protests, says AP source

WASHINGTON – After threatening states that he would send the military to quell the protests, President Donald Trump appeared to be backing off privately, and White House officials said the response to protests across the country indicated that the Local governments should be able to restore order on their own.

The change came as protests in Washington and other cities over police brutality against minorities proceeded relatively calmly on Tuesday, a striking contrast to the harsh crackdowns in front of the White House on Monday night. The president wanted to make aggressive action in the nation's capital an example for the rest of the country, a senior White House official said Tuesday.

The Defense Department has drafted contingency plans to deploy active duty military if necessary. Pentagon documents reviewed by The Associated Press showed plans for soldiers from an Army division to protect the White House and other federal buildings if the security situation in the nation's capital deteriorated and the National Guard was unable to secure the facilities. .

But interest in exercising that extraordinary federal authority seemed to be dwindling in the White House. Although the crackdown on the Washington protests was praised by some Trump supporters on Tuesday, a handful of Republicans expressed concern that law enforcement officials risk violating the protesters' First Amendment rights. Trump's defense secretary also distanced himself from Trump's decision to walk through Lafayette Park to take a photo in a church after the protesters had been removed.

Pentagon chief Mark Esper, who walked with Trump to the Church of San Juan on Monday night, insisted that he did not know the fate of the president.

"I didn't know where I was going," Esper told NBC News. He said he hoped to see damage to a bathroom that had been destroyed in Lafayette Park, opposite the White House, and to speak to National Guard troops stationed there.

Protests have erupted after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him down and put pressure on Floyd's neck with his knee. Violent protests have been unleashed in dozens of American cities, a level of unrest invisible for decades.

The situation in Washington escalated on Monday, becoming a powerful symbol of Trump's police tactics and a physical manifestation of the rhetorical culture warfare that has fueled since before he was elected. Almost 30 minutes before 7 p.m. curfew in Washington, the park police of the United States repelled the protesters with what they said were smoke cans and peppercorns.

"DIRECT CURRENT. I had no trouble last night. Lots of arrests. Great job done by everyone. Overwhelming force. Domination," Trump tweeted Tuesday after a night in which heavily armed military forces and federal officials invaded the city. Trump added: "(Thanks President Trump!)".

The crackdown followed a weekend of protests outside the White House. Trump had been furious at the images juxtaposing fires in the park outside the executive mansion with a dark White House in the background, according to current and former campaign and administration officials. He was also angered by news coverage revealing that he had been rushed to the White House bunker during protests on Friday.

In a speech Monday at the Rose Garden, he called on governors to increase the presence of the National Guard to quell protests. If they did not, Trump said, he would send the military to his states, a step rarely taken in modern American history.

The federal government has provided affected states with a list of National Guard resources available to them, the White House official said. The official added that Trump's message to the governors was that if they do not use all the tools in their arsenal, they should not expect a comprehensive response to any request for federal dollars to help with cleanup and recovery.

On Monday, 715 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division arrived in the capital area in case the situation in Washington worsened. They are stationed at Andrews Joint Base in Maryland and Fort Belvoir in Virginia. According to documents reviewed by the AP, another two 82 more airborne battalions, a total of 1,300 soldiers, are on hold at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. The plan is called Operation Themis.

Waiting soldiers in the Washington area are armed and have riot gear and bayonets. After the AP first reported the issuance of bayonets on Tuesday, orders were issued that the soldiers would not need the knife-shaped weapons that can be placed on rifles, according to two 82nd soldiers who spoke on condition of anonymity. for fear that they would be punished. for public comment The idea that bayonets could be used to confront civilians sparked a protest on social media and among some members of Congress.

Administration officials privately acknowledged that Monday's events did not serve the administration well. Some Republican lawmakers, generally attuned to the president or at least refrain from publicly criticizing him, said Trump had gone too far in pretending to use force to clear the way for his visit to the church.

"There is no right to riot, there is no right to destroy the property of others, and there is no right to throw stones at the police," said Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse. "But there is a fundamental, constitutional right to protest, and I am against clearing a peaceful protest by a photo shoot that treats the Word of God as a political accessory."

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the alleged Democratic presidential candidate, said Trump posed for the photos holding a Bible, "I just wish he would open it from time to time."

It was Attorney General William Barr who ordered law enforcement to clear the protest before Trump walked to church before 7 p.m. from Washington. curfew. A person familiar with the matter said the decision was made earlier Monday, but that it had not been carried out when Barr arrived at Lafayette Park to inspect the scene. He verbally gave the order at that time.

After the protesters were expelled from the park, Trump left the White House with several officials, including Esper and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Senior defense officials told reporters that Milley also did not know that the Park Police and law enforcement officials had made the decision to clean up the plaza or that Trump intended to visit the church. They had been in Washington to coordinate with federal law enforcement officials, but were diverted to the White House to inform Trump of the military preparations, officials said.

The White House, Defense, campaign officials and others with knowledge of Monday's events insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to speak in public.