Trump says he went to bunker during protests for "inspection" – Up News Info

Donald Trump denied going to the White House bunker on Friday night as a precaution as protests erupted in Lafayette Square Park.

"Well, it was a bogus report," Trump told Fox News Radio's Brian Kilmeade in a phone interview Wednesday. “I went down during the day and was there for a short period of time. It was so much more for an inspection. There was no problem during the day. … These problems are at night, not during the day. "

"I went down two or three times, everything for inspection, and you go there, someday you will need it. And you go there, and I went down, and it was during the day. It wasn't a problem."

The New York Times, CNN, and other media reported that Trump was taken to the bunker for just under an hour on Friday night, as protests raged outside.

Trump also appeared to be trying to distance himself from action widely criticized by the US Park Police. USA To clear protesters from the park area before their visit a few minutes later to St. John's Church, where he held up a Bible for a photo shoot.

"When they said, 'Go to church,' I didn't know the protesters or not. No one tells me that. They say, 'Yes sir, we will go to church,'" Trump said. "So we walked to church. I think it was very fast. I think it was very symbolic. "

Protesters were expelled from the area just before Trump went to the White House Rose Garden to deliver a brief statement, vowing to bring "law and order" to calm the unrest following the death of George Floyd, and threatening with sending the army to states that cannot end the disturbances.

As he spoke, reporters could hear sounds coming from the park, where police used pepper balls and other methods to clear protesters.