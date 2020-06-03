Trump militarizes the Washington D.C. police

Photo: AP Images (Manuel Balce Ceneta) Photo: AP Images (Manuel Balce Ceneta)

"We are no longer destroying our city, we are recovering our city," said one protester. the Washington Post Tuesday afternoon, as he led a group to the national mall. His comment was as if it was designed to preempt misleading reports that none police assault come had been activated. The group that finally settled in front of the Lincoln Memorial spoke so quietly that a NBC Newscaster He gave his office in a scenic whisper, to avoid interrupting. The scene contrasted sharply with the police force looming over the protesters. Officers stumbled down the steps, blocking protesters from what has long been the symbolic center of public protest in the United States. Wearing military uniforms and body armor, they looked like what they were: an army occupying land.

It is not difficult to overlook that when the President floated dispatching "thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers", he was threatening such a scene. The call for a fair army to descend on the capital came during a Monday speech from the Rose Garden, a speech delivered a few minutes before officers pushed a meeting outside the White House into chaos with rubber bullets and chemical projectiles, anticipating the city's curfew. , to the confusion and horror of the protesters, for about 25 minutes.

For days, Trump has been pushing for military intervention and tighter federal control in the capital. CConservative lawmakers have taken this proposal with thirst, arguing that a show of military power is required to reclaim the country from what Representative Tom Cotton described in A stranger New York Times opinion piece as an "orgy of violence" produced by "nihilist criminals". In Cotton's twisted view, the use of the military in the 1950s and 1960s to carry out de-segregation orders justifies its use 60 years later to he defends white supremacy and crushes the protests that Cotton somehow equates with "domestic violence."

However, the army exists to protect power, and its use is an all-encompassing work and ensures that the birthright is maintained, once granted. And Trump has done everything possible to transform Washington into a version of Cotton's fantasy; he is he ordered military aircraft to fly over the city, in the most widely used "show of force" type of mission to warn incoming troops, an operation called "Operation Themis," according to Greek figure Themis, a Titaness of the "law divine. " and order. "(That this name is shared with a Italian program designed to secure the country's borders and eliminate "terrorist threats" is appropriate) Trump has suggested taking over the leadership of the city's police force, a move quickly countered as unprecedented and decidedly illegal by DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. Even the city's curfew is a warning to residents to wait and plan for violence. "It's more than 7, they can do whatever they want with you," a protester told the Washington Post. "No rules."

However, at this point, any distinction between soldiers and police officers is insignificant, an invisible separation limited to the material composition of the bullets in their respective weapons. Although Trump has not yet invoked the Law of the insurrectionA rarely used tool that allows the president to command the military for domestic use, the altercations on the ground represent a city that is occupied in everything but name.

In a conference call, he punished a group of governors for not using more force to "dominate" the uprisings, calling them "weak" and "dumb", a police escalation that a congressman described as declaring "war on the citizens of the United States of America." As photos of protesters under attack were circulated Tuesday morning, Trump took a moment to congratulate himself on the successful execution of his plan. “Great work done by everyone. Overwhelming force. Domination," he wrote.

It has been surprising to see the DC police become the physical embodiment of total political power, a power that Trump has always felt entitled to, by virtue of his executive office position. The American police are designed to clear space, move bodies at will, deny even the basic constitutional right to assemble. An expanded Pentagon program after September 11 that distributes excess military equipment, such as bayonets, armored vehicles, and grenade launchers, to the National Police has always been a dangerous time bomb, a decade in development, now a useful tool for a regime moving towards authoritarianism.

Although Trump reportedly detains some 2,000 servicemen at an undisclosed station outside DC, he has had no need to deploy them. Instead, it has been able to invoke a diverse group of local law enforcement officials, including "the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Sheriffs of the United States and the Bureau of Prisons. " according to a Justice Department spokeswoman. These organizations are armed with tools like tear gas, a substance banned since 1993 by The Geneva protocol for use in war.

Because Trump sincerely does not need an army, the United States has provided him with a police force that cannot be distinguished. And Trump is showing the United States the terror that a heavily funded police force can sow, an example that is sure to spread.

Already across the country, protesters and journalists are documenting police officers thwarting protesters' message with cruel and pervasive force: there are images of Asheville Police emptying water bottles and destroying medical supplies, the New York City police were driving cars in protesters, a video from Richmond the police seem to spit in a protester they have arrested. In Philadelphia, the police seemed to ignore a multitude of white watchers who armed with baseball bats began patrolling the streets of an Irish neighborhood, while in Los Angeles, without permission, the police seized UCLA is aptly named Jackie Robinson Stadium for use as a "field jail".

These images only publicize what protesters have been yelling on the streets for a long time, that martial law is simply a technicality, and that the police are doing what they have been trained to do: cause chaos, exercise control, and lead to carry out the will of the president uncontrolled and unquestionable.