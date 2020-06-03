Trudeau's 21-second pause becomes history in Canada

TORONTO – When asked what he thought about Donald J. Trump's call for military action against American protesters and tear gas from peaceful protesters to make way for a photo shoot, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped at his podium for 21 awkward televised seconds. He opened his mouth and then closed it twice. He groaned softly.
Finally, in a scene on Tuesday that has now spread widely over the Internet, Trudeau said: "We all watch with horror and dismay what is happening in the United States."
From their vantage point over the United States, Canadians have been watching in shock as the country they have long considered their best friend and protector now seems like a mad, erratic, and dangerous stranger.
Most of the country's horror has centered about President Trump. Even the conservative newspapers in the country were full of columns like one by Gary Mason saying: "There couldn't be a more terrifying person living in the White House right now."
"It is deliberating what you are doing. You are deliberately stoking anger in order to manage a law enforcement platform," agreed Janice Stein, founding director of the University of Toronto Munk School of Global Affairs. "It is awful,quot;.
Most Canadians were angry at President Trump two years ago when he he imposed tariffs on his country's steel and aluminum exports, threatened to exclude Canada from the continental free trade agreement, and insulted Trudeau at times "very dishonest and weak,quot; after leaving the Group of 7 summit, which Mr Trudeau had welcomed.
But, during the pandemic, President Trump's public opinion sank to even lower levels among Canadians.
While politicians here have put aside their partisan differences to work together to protect Canadians from the coronavirus, Trump is seen as politicizing the pandemic for his reelection effort.
"My view is one of deep sadness: sadness at seeing communities that we respect being so shattered, and sadness at seeing the loss of life in the pandemic," said Frank McKenna, former Prime Minister of New Brunswick and former Canadian Ambassador to the United States. United. “The United States is so polarized that the question of whether to wear a mask or not is fraught with political overtones. It is unbearable to see it. "
Prime Minister Trudeau, however, did not dare openly criticize President Trump in his response on Tuesday. Instead, like many other Canadian leaders, he chose to reflect on racism against black Canadians and other minorities.
Protests in support of George Floyd, the black man killed by a white Minneapolis police officer, occurred across the country last weekend and in Toronto were linked to death. Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a 29-year-old black woman, who dived from her family's apartment shortly after the police arrived, responding to a distress call. The incident is under investigation by a police oversight unit.
"It is time for us Canadians to recognize that we too have our challenges," said Prime Minister Trudeau, whose own record for the breed was tarnished after old photos of him with a black face and a dark face at parties. It emerged during the 2019 re-election campaign.
"There is systemic racism in Canada," said Trudeau.