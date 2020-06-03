Trudeau's 21-second pause becomes history in Canada

TORONTO – When asked what he thought about Donald J. Trump's call for military action against American protesters and tear gas from peaceful protesters to make way for a photo shoot, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped at his podium for 21 awkward televised seconds. He opened his mouth and then closed it twice. He groaned softly.

Finally, in a scene on Tuesday that has now spread widely over the Internet, Trudeau said: "We all watch with horror and dismay what is happening in the United States."

From their vantage point over the United States, Canadians have been watching in shock as the country they have long considered their best friend and protector now seems like a mad, erratic, and dangerous stranger.

Most of the country's horror has centered about President Trump. Even the conservative newspapers in the country were full of columns like one by Gary Mason saying: "There couldn't be a more terrifying person living in the White House right now."