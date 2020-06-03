‘Trolls World Tour’ Ranks # 1 in Last Two Weekends at Box Office, Not "The Wretched" – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE with table: As more theaters have approached opening as COVID-19's security restrictions are eased in states like Texas, Georgia and Tennessee, a list of the top 10 best box offices has emerged, and we've just had the last two weekends.

First of all, it's still pretty grim and this gives you an idea of ​​where we are now and where we can build as more states open up. There were around 600 theaters (out of the nation's 5Ks) open during the May 29-31 frame (which was originally set up to play at Disney & # 39; s Artemis Fowl who fled to the streaming service), and 728 theaters are expected to come back online this Friday.

IFC



Then there have been some fake news out there that IFC The Miserables It has led the box office, hitting number 1 and breaking horror records. So it's not true: Universal / Dreamworks Animation’s Trolls World Tour He's been leading, and that has been evident for the past two weekends, including the Memorial Day frame. Also, as decent as Miserable He has done well, he is not breaking any records. We are not in a fully operational box office market, so how the hell are we supposed to be calling records? A handful of media outlets automatically assumed that The Miserables It was a box office leader, including Box Office Mojo, because IFC is by far the only notable box office for dealer reporting (all major studios, as well as Comscore, stopped in late March when the show closed).

Related story Directors of Photography Guild Issues Safe Return to Work Protocols: no disclaimers, shorter work days, non-discrimination against older crew members, more

In fact, Universal's films earlier this year have been ruling the top of the list with Blumhouse's. The invisible man, the hunt in the respective places No. 2 and 3 during May 29-31; and on Memorial Day weekend from May 22 to 25. Dolittle 4th place on Memorial Day weekend. Trolls World TourGross gross box office data shows $ 2.6M as of Sunday, and the latest reported figure in its domestic PVOD was close to $ 100M in late April (certainly higher now).

Of the 600 locations that were open last weekend, 55% were hardtop locations, while Drive-Ins accounted for 45% of that count.

Going deeper into what theaters and markets had a kind of pulse last weekend

Spectators see a preview in their socially distanced vehicles at the Mission Tiki drive-in movie theater in Montclair, California. California moved to further relax its coronavirus restrictions and help the battered economy. Flea markets, swap rooms, and movie theaters can resume operations.

Jae Hong / Shutterstock



Among the major chains, 125 theaters were independent, approximately 50 were from the Ohio Cooperative Theater, with around 30 each from circuits such as Cinema Service in Dallas, Theater Service Network and Tri-State Theater Service. The main DMA markets were Salt Lake City (about 30), followed by Denver and Dallas-Fort Worth with 15 each. Nashville, Des Moines, and San Antonio each have a dozen theaters open, while ten theaters each are open in Indianapolis, Atlanta, Sioux City, Phoenix, Sioux Falls, and Lexington, KY.

In addition, Uni's focus characteristics " The high note played last weekend in about 50 places doing $ 87.8K in sync with the 48-hour rental of the PVOD in the photo. Similar to Trolls World Tour, The launch of the day and date received a premium marketing boost from NBCUniversal's Symphony program across all of the corporation's affiliates with a prominent advertising placement in The voice final, America’s Got Talent, Jimmy Fallon & # 39; s The Tonight Show, World of Dance, SNL and more. The cast of the photo also appeared on The Today Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and Access. The photo campaign launched in February when Ross stopped on Oprah Winfrey's WW Vision Tour and offered viewers a sneak peek at her singing of the film. The trailer for the film, which released on February 28, amassed more than 56 million views.

Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross in "The High Note"

Focus functions



Other radios of High noteMarketing included a TikTok challenge #TheHighNote Dance where the film's choreographer recreated a dance version of TikTok for Tracee Ellis Ross' "Stop For A Minute" song, generating over half a billion views and trends at n. ° 4 on TikTok before the image opens. . Ross also partnered with the PushBlack charity, which is dedicated to raising black voices, and Fandango to donate 500 photo codes for families in African American communities to see. High note.

High note He repeated the first time Ross sang professionally and the photo song "Love Myself" was released on the star's Instagram on May 15, where he recorded 750K tunes from his friends and fans, including Michelle Obama, Janelle Monáe, Lena Waithe , Debra Messing, Kerry Washington, her mother Diana Ross.

Please note these are raw box office data below. It will be interesting to see if an official graphic finally appears after the July 4 weekend after Solstice Studios' opening of the Russell Crowe rage movie. Deranged

While we wait for Los Angeles and New York City to open movie theaters, Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said today that Warner Bros. and director Christopher Nolan remained "optimistic" about the July 17 opening date for Beginning. California Governor Gavin Newsom is expected this week to issue guidelines for reopening theaters during Phase 3. The last time we reported, NATO New York is working with its state government to move theaters to Phase Reopening 3 (instead of Phase 4 along with Broadway theaters). Zoradi also mentioned this morning in Cinemark's first-quarter earnings call that it will gradually open the circuit in waves between June 19 and July 10.

Ticket office for the weekend of May 29 to 31:

Trolls World Tour (Uni) 176 theaters of 3 days: $ 337.8K (-44%), cume: $ 2.6M/ Week 8 The invisible man (Uni) 102 theaters, 3 days: $ 320.8K (-17%), cume $ 66.7M/ Sem 14 The hunt (Uni) 64 theaters, 3 days: $ 217.5K (-9%), cume: $ 7.4M/ Sem 12 Jumanji: the next level (Sony), 56 theaters, 3 days: $ 186.8K (-8%), cume: $ 322.6M/ Sem 25 The Miserables (IFC), 75 theaters, 3 days: $ 175.6K (-19%), cume: $ 835.8K/ Wk 5 Sonic (Pair), 89 theaters, 3 days: $ 171.3K (-8%), cume $ 147.8M/ Sem 16 Bad Boys for Life (Sony), 52 theaters, 3 days: $ 126.6K (+ 5%), cume: $ 207.4M/ Week 20 Bloodshot (Sony), 89 theaters, 3 days: $ 114.3K (+ 15%), cume $ 10.7M / Sem 12 Ahead (Dis) 33 theaters, 3 days: $ 102.4K (-54%), cume: $ 61.7M/ Sem 13 The high note (Foc) 50 theaters, 3 days: $ 87.8K/ Week 1

Box office for the weekend of Memorial Day weekend, May 22-25: