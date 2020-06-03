Toni Braxton publicly professes love for her children – Read her message

Toni Braxton impresses her fans with a message of love for her children that she shared publicly on her social media account. Check it out below.

This comes amid the massive street protests and riots that are taking place these days after the murder of George Floyd.

‘I'm a mom … look at my kids … @ denimbraxton just finished high school on Thursday. He and @ tenel.braxton are very young and ready to discover their path in life and there is nothing I can do to protect them from hatred because of their beautiful black skin. No matter where you go in this world, I will always be your BMW. 🤎 # blackmomworried 💔 ’Toni captioned her post.

Someone said, "As long as they are raised properly, no drug or something like that should be good," and another follower posted this message: "You are an amazing mom and superstar." WE love you, your children are blessed "you are an icon,quot;.

One commenter wrote, "A devastating reality for all Black Fathers … OMG," and another follower said, "Heartbreaking people who are African-American cannot leave without feeling insecure."

Someone else posted this message: "This is so unfair …… black children shouldn't have to be raised on survival, black children deserve to have a childhood too."

A fan said to Toni: "Congratulations to Denim and it is sooooo HEART HEART … this feeling of hopelessness and helplessness regarding Black Men in our lives is just … We can even enjoy our successes … MAN,quot; .

Someone else pressured the singer and said, "You are an amazing mother, Toni! Praying for better days soon !!" and a fan said: "It is so unfair that this is the reality for all black moms. Children Blacks deserve to have a childhood too. Your children are incredible children and you are an incredible mother. I pray to God that you always have your protective arm around you. "

An Instagram installer shared this message: ‘I also have a black son who worries me. We live in a racist area. Only he walking to his girlfriend's house has me worried. Lord, help us. I am angry and scared at the same time. "

Both Toni and her sister, Tamar Braxton, are terrified these days.



