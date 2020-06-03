Tom Cotton Supports Military Force Against American Protesters

Image: Getty

Senator Tom Cotton wrote a opinion piece For him New York Times Wednesday titled "Send the Troops" and yes, It was as garbage as the title might imply! Once he overcame dismay that the so-called record paper happily gave a platform to a savage racistAnyone who can bear the George Wallace of Cotton cosplay will find a argument that uses A handful of anecdotal cases of violence by protesters to justify the use of military force against citizens of the United States. Preticulously ignore tThe violence that the police have used against protesters in the days after the death of George Floyd.

But the strangest part of Cotton's piece were the examples he used to justify military action against protesters:

For example, during the 1950s and 1960s, Presidents Dwight Eisenhower, John Kennedy, and Lyndon Johnson called on the military to disperse crowds that prevented school segregation or threatened innocent lives and property. This happened in my own state. Governor Orval Faubus, a racist Democrat, mobilized our National Guard in 1957 to obstruct desegregation at Little Rock Central High School. President Eisenhower federalized the Guard and called the 101st Airborne in response. Failure to do so, he said, "would amount to acquiescence in lawlessness." More recently, President George H.W. Bush ordered the Seventh Army Infantry and 1,500 Marines to protect Los Angeles during the 1992 race riots. He acknowledged his disgust at Rodney King's treatment – "what I saw made me sick" – but knew that the deadly riots would only multiply to victims, from all races and from all walks of life.

Hmm, it is almost as if the army is called upon only when the systematic racism that underpins white supremacy is threatened! Interesting! Very interesting.

Cotton also used his piece of New York Times Real estate to launch wild accusations against Antifa, exaggerating the prevalence of uprisings, characterize those who sympathize with protesters as "elites" who tolerate the "orgy of violence in the spirit of radical elegance." What a cynical waste of pixels.

Former president Barack Obama offered a long statement on Wednesday night, during a Discussion panel on nationwide protests against police brutality, citing some action items for cities to improve their police operations. It was very much an accompaniment to a Medium publication he wrote two days earlier, demanding significant reform and specific demands from the powers that be.

And it was … fine. To Obama's credit, it was a relief to hear him clearly characterize looting during protests as a relatively limited activity, a fact that may seem shocking to those who are glued to cable news. But Obama's push for the nation's mayors to adopt the Mayor's Commitment—What Obama.org describes as “A call to mayors, town halls, and law enforcement bodies to address police use of force policies,” he said to me. a little flat Not because the promise is not valuable: It calls on mayors to review police force policies, seek community input, report the findings to the community, and reform the use of police force policy in that community. Is a worthy goal but that is relatively meaningless without explicit pressure to demilitarize the police and reduce departmental budgetstwo things that increase your excessive power.

Obama said several mayors, including New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio, signed the pledge. The New York Police Department has a budget of $ 6 billion. Hence my skepticism.

"I want to recognize people in law enforcement who share the goals of reinventing the police because there are people who were sworn in to serve their communities," Obama said. "We are grateful for the vast majority of you who protect and serve."

Well, let's see how much protection and service will occur after the curfew on Wednesday night.

Anyway, good shelves, buddy.

A discontented Trump has to find a new state to house the Republican national convention this year after North Carolina reminded him that, uh, there's a damn pandemic going on. [ Politician ]

Here's the congressman Jim Clyburn politely shitting Amy Klobuchar as a possible vice presidential election for Joe Biden.

Even the FBI is fed up with Trump's bullshit: The FBI Field Office in Washington has found no involvement of Antifa with the violence that occurred during a May 31 protest over the death of George Floyd . [ The nation ]

Nikil Saval , the former n + 1 editor, defeated an unoccupied state senator in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Saval ran as a democratic socialist and was backed by Bernie Sanders . [ Philly voice ]

, the former n + 1 editor, defeated an unoccupied state senator in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Saval ran as a democratic socialist and was backed by . [ ] And in other electoral news, progressive Teresa Leger Fernandez beat the former CIA officer Valerie Plame at a Democratic primary in the New Mexico Third District. [ New York Times ]

But speaking of Sanders, he released a statement that was fine until he suggested that making police officers higher-paid would attract a group of potential police officers who … would be less violent? Peepaw, no.