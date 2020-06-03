"Tired of waiting for justice,quot;: people of color and Minnesota indigenous group will push for reform after George Floyd's death – Up News Info

In response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, a group of Minnesota lawmakers plans to push for reforms in the police and criminal justice during the next special session.

In a press release Tuesday, the Minnesota Legislature's Committee of People of Color and Indigenous Peoples (POCI) announced that it is considering a series of reforms to submit to the Legislature later this month.

"George Floyd's death was due to a horrible lack of humanity, and Minnesotans are too familiar with the pain and trauma that results from police violence. This simply cannot be how the police work in our state, "said Representative Carlos Mariani (D – St Paul), president of the Division of Policy and Finance of the Chamber of Public Security and Criminal Justice Reform, in a statement.

The 20-member group wants to address a range of government mechanisms, from reforming the process by which law enforcement officers are prosecuted to increasing accountability and transparency between law enforcement and the public.

Some of the ideas under consideration are:

– Modification of the laws of use of force to avoid unlawful deaths;

– create a new crime for unjustified use of force;

– Strengthen the independence of the Criminal Detention Office;

– collect and centralize data on deadly force encounters;

– establish citizen oversight councils to provide community input on police surveillance;

– expand training in downscaling, mental health crisis intervention and response to people with disabilities;

– and creating incentives for officers to live in the communities they serve by lifting the state ban on local residency requirements. (Click here to see the complete list of the legislation under consideration).

"For too long, people in my community have been told that they will have to wait for the necessary systemic changes to ensure that people of color do not have to live in fear of law enforcement," said Rep. Rena Moran ( D – St. Paul), POCI President, in a statement. "They are tired of waiting for reform, tired of waiting for accountability and tired of waiting for justice."

Floyd, 46, died on Memorial Day after being arrested by police outside a South Minneapolis store for using a $ 20 counterfeit. The video of the arrest on the cell phone showed former officer Derek. Chauvin pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for several minutes as he lay handcuffed, begging for mercy. Floyd's death sparked protests and riots in Minneapolis and across the country.

Chauvin is charged with involuntary manslaughter and third-degree murder. The other three officers involved in the arrest have yet to be charged.

