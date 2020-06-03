TikTok pledged $ 1 million to combat racial injustice and inequality and $ 3 million for non-profit organizations that help the black community

Earlier this week we reported on TikTok claims that allegedly blocked hashtags "#BlackLivesMatter,quot; and "#GeorgeFloyd,quot;, as well as other hashtags related to George's murder.

TikTok then released a statement after these allegations, declaring that they support the black community.

Since then, TikTok has fixed what they claimed to be a mistake, and they are taking steps to do more, as they understand that "solving the problem was not enough."

A representative from TikTok tells us that the company "will donate $ 3 million from our Community Aid Fund to non-profit organizations that help the black community, which has been disproportionately affected by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Furthermore, they recognize that this is only a starting point, but they will also commit to another "$ 1 million to combat racial injustice and inequality that we are witnessing in this country."

Are you here for these steps that TikTok is taking? Catch up with the original story down: