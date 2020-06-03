Tiger King's Carole Baskin was awarded the Joe Exotic Oklahoma Zoo by Judge Jeff Lowe has 120 days to vacate the facility

A judge has awarded Tiger king star Carole Baskin the G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma: The zoo at the center of the Netflix documentary that was previously owned by his nemesis, Joe Maldonado-Passage (aka Joe Exotic).

According to Fox25The judge in the case found out that Maldonado-Passage fraudulently transferred the property to his mother a few years ago, so he gave Baskin and his Big Cat Rescue corporation the property that Jeff Lowe has owned in recent years.

Joe Exotic is back in the news after a federal judge ruled that the imprisoned reality star of #TigerKing you have to turn over your zoo properties to your arch enemy Carole Baskin as part of a $ 1 million trademark lawsuit https://t.co/KgA7NJpzBb – The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 2, 2020

The ruling released by the Courthouse News Service says Lowe has 120 days to vacate the facility, and that includes taking all of his animals.

When the Netflix series Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness released in March, it became a huge success that sparked interest in the world of big cats in the United States. At the time, director Eric Goode said that after Joe Exotic went to prison and Jeff Lowe took control of G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park, was "basically operating with fumes,quot;.

"No one is going now and there is no source of income, and that has been going on for a long time," Goode said. "It is not something that just happened because of what is happening in the world today."

The latest ruling in the ongoing drama between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin was the result of a 2016 lawsuit filed by Big Cat Rescue against Joe Exotic's mother, Shirley M. Schreibvogel. Baskin's organization claimed that the transfer of Exotic's property to his mother was fraudulent, and alleged that Schreibvogel admitted that his son transferred the land to him in 2011 to avoid creditors, including Big Cat Rescue.

Tiger King's Carole Baskin gave him control of the Joe Exotic Zoo https://t.co/PheBjgf159 – The Guardian (@guardian) June 2, 2020

Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after a jury found him guilty of a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin, as well as numerous animal cruelty crimes in violation of the Endangered Species Act and the Lacey Act. He is detained at a Dallas-Fort Worth medical center after being exposed to the new coronavirus.

Joe Exotic has shot his former business partner and numerous government agencies by filing a lawsuit seeking damages of $ 94 million.

Ad

Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness It is available on Netflix.



CelebrityInsider.org – Post views:

4 4