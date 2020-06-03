Tiger King: Carole Baskin's husband's will signature was "100 percent" forged, Sheriff confirms

The will of Carole Baskin's late husband, whose death is explored in the Netflix series Tiger kingIt has been shown to be counterfeit, a Florida sheriff confirmed.

The popular series saw many people, including Baskin's rival, titular "tiger king" Joe Exotic, accuse animal rights activist Baskin of killing her second husband Don Lewis, who disappeared in 1997 and was legally declared died in 2002.

But after rumors began circulating that the signature on Lewis's will had been forged, the news was confirmed by Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.





"They called in some experts to tell them that the will was a forgery and I had already told them that two months ago," Chronister said. WTSP.

"They had two experts who considered it 100% a fake. But we knew that before, because the girl who came forward and said, "Hey, I was forced to witness and say that I witnessed these signatures."

He continued: “The problem was that the statute of limitations had already expired, the will had already been executed at that time. But it certainly casts another shadow of suspicion by all means. ”

Chronister explained that the police could do nothing despite knowing the forgery because the will had already been executed and the time required to act accordingly had elapsed.

On Tuesday (June 2), it was announced that Exotic was forced to turn over his zoo to Baskin as part of a $ 1 million payment for copyright infringement.

Exotic is currently serving 22 years in prison for conspiring to kill Baskin.