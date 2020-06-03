Tiffany Trump receives criticism from all sides after showing her support for the BLM Movement – some begging her to speak to her father, POTUS Donald Trump!

While her father, the current POTUS has been criticized for his response to the senseless murder of George Floyd while in police custody, Tiffany Trump turned to social media to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement by participating in the Blackout Tuesday project. .

However, that got her into some hot water on both sides of the political spectrum!

The 26-year-old daughter loaded a black square on her IG account and in the caption, included a quote from Helen Keller that says: ‘We can only accomplish so little; together we can achieve a lot. "#justiceforgeorgefloyd and #blackoutTuesday,quot;.

Before she knew it, people flooded her comment section, Trump supporters dragged her for showing their support for the movement, while the left criticized her for not doing enough to persuade her father in the right direction, some They also accused her of pretending that she only cared.

Here are some of the reactions to his post: ‘Hi Tiffany, have you tried talking to your father about all the racist and dangerous words he has been using during his presidency? That seems like a good place to start. "This is just plain rich. Didn't you see what your father did to the protesters in DC last night so he could pose with the holy book that he clearly never opened?"

The latter, of course, was talking about the violent measures taken by the police officers of the National Guard units that used tear gas and explosion grenades against the peaceful protesters so that they could clear the way for the president to pose with a Bible in his hand just outside the church of San Juan for some reason.

On the "right,quot; side of things, the "all lives matter,quot; arguments started to come in, many of these commentators threatened to stop following her for "drinking the Koolaid,quot; or being part of the "sheeple,quot;.

Finally, some users were on their side and appreciated that at least one Trump shows compassion and is a human being: "You have a big heart." / 'Thanks for saying that. I respect that you had the courage to publish it. "/" Wow, does it seem like there could be a Trump who gets mad at humanity? "



