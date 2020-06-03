Thousands of sexually abused children in the custody of the United States: report

Image: Getty

According to all reports, the Trump administration's agenda of forced family separation and detention has been a catastrophe: countless men, women and children to have died while in federal custody, imprisoned in facilities that functionally function as concentration camps, which have, among other atrocities, exacerbated spread of coronavirus among detainees. Now, a report from the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Resettlement says thousands of children have allegedly been sexually abused while housed in the department.

CBS News reports that the documents, released on Tuesday by Florida Democratic Representative Ted Deutch that HHS has received more than 1,000 reports of sexual abuse of detained children every year since 2015. That's a total of 4,556 reports of sexual abuse reported to HHS between 2014 and 2018. Additionally, 1,303 reports of sexual abuse were filed with the Department of Justice; The report is unclear on whether there is overlap.

Although the documents provided to HSS do not reveal the identities of people who have allegedly abused Children, Justice Department documents include names. Some 178 of the 1,303 cases reported to the Justice Department involve adult "caregivers" in detention centers who sexually abuse migrant children. These incidents include children who are forcibly touched, kissed, and Pornographic material is displayed. While some of the staff were finished following these reports, others retained their jobs.

"These documents tell us that there was a problem with adults, HHS employees, who sexually abused children," Rep. Deutch said during a House Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday when he released the report. In a statement to CBS News, HHS spokesman Caitlin Oakley denied that the organization has not followed up on the allegations:

“These are vulnerable children in difficult circumstances, and ORR fully understands its responsibility to ensure that every child is treated with the utmost care. When allegations of abuse, sexual abuse or neglect are made, they are taken seriously and ORR acts quickly to investigate and respond. "

This $ 12 portable mini egg massager is totally just for your aches …

ORR Acting Director Jonathan Hayes also issued a matching statement condemning Representative Deutch for "mischaracterizing" the documents: "This was totally false," it said.

Given all the growing reports of atrocities coming out of detention centers, it's disgusting, but not entirely surprising, that we can now add allegations of child sexual abuse. While protesters across the country are calling for disbursement from police departments, let us also turn our gaze to the propagators of border detention, such as ICE and ORR.