Those protesting the death of George Floyd peacefully comply with Dallas police as the curfew area expands – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Protesters walked the streets of downtown Dallas on another night filled with calls for justice.

But like 7:00 p.m. The curfew approached, the crowd at Dallas City Hall dispersed, and many moved to Lake Cliff Park, where the curfew is no longer in effect.

"We hear you. We are with you," Dallas police tell protesters who are still in front of Dallas City Hall when the 7pm curfew begins. The officers ask them to cooperate and leave, or to be arrested.@CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/ZWR1FJ71iY – Andrea Lucia (@ CBS11Andrea) June 3, 2020

Meka Jackson said those involved in the protests do not want the police to track their movements.

On Tuesday, the city of Dallas expanded the curfew zone to include the Trinity Groves and West Village areas.

A city spokesperson told Up News Info 11 that it was conducted at the request of neighborhood associations on behalf of residents and businesses.

Jonathan Barrows on Steam Theory Brewing in Trinity Groves was just a few blocks from where protesters were detained and arrested on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge on Monday night.

On Tuesday it closed its doors at 5:00 p.m.

"It is hard. It is not making anything easier," said Barrows.W "We are trying to recover with everything that has been happening with COVID. And everything is starting to accelerate. And now the protesters are walking and everything. It is re-closing us "

The uptown Chevonne resident was taking her children for a walk near West Village before settling in for the night. She said she understands the curfew and also supports protesters.

"The George Floyds, the Trayvon Martins, I mean it could be my own son, so you know, you have to stand up for what's right," he said.