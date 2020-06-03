"This year you feel unforgiving,quot; – Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is super active on social media, started tweeting to netizens making them aware of the Nisarga cyclone that will hit Mumbai today. Her first tweet read: “This year she feels relentless. Please everyone find coverage, take precautions, and follow the guidelines outlined. Please stay safe, "Along with this, she shared a click to track the,quot; don't do "during the cyclone. In another tweet, she shares an image that describes more details about the cyclone and what's going on. what to do.

#CycloneNisarga He is heading to Mumbai, my beloved hometown of over 20 million people, including my mother and brother. Mumbai has not experienced a serious cyclone strike since 1891, and at a time when the world is so desperate, this could be especially devastating. pic.twitter.com/zgne0vVpnR – PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 2, 2020

Priyanka Chopra is currently quarantined with her husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles, while her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra reside in Mumbai.

This year it feels unforgiving. Please everyone find coverage, take precautions, and follow the guidelines outlined. Please keep everyone safe. pic.twitter.com/S2xZ5h0g8z – PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 2, 2020

The actress seemed extremely concerned about them. Mumbai will be under threat of being struck by a natural calamity for today and tomorrow. We hope that all of our readers are taking the necessary precautions.